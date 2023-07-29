Home » Surrounded by her family, Marisela Duarte registered as a candidate for the Governor of Casanare – news
The former governor and current deputy of Casanare, Marco Tulio Ruíz Riaño, registered his aspiration for mayor of Yopal, amid the accompaniment of hundreds of citizens who remember his excellent administration, which left important results for the department in just 2 years and 8 months.

After the registration of the candidate for mayor of Yopal, Marco Tulio Ruíz, the government program “Yopal, city with quality of life” was registered, which contains 16 relevant aspects of investment, where it is projected that in the year 2027 the city of Yopal be a pillar of sustainable development at a national and international level, committed to producing quality goods and services, promoting local productive economies and planning the territory around water and biodiversity.

In addition, build investor confidence by generating added value and promoting innovation and knowledge, always guaranteeing citizens social inclusion, security and the fulfillment of their rights.

“I thank the people of Yopal for this massive accompaniment, I will not be inferior to the responsibility that they delegate to me today with this support. I will work tirelessly to meet each goal that was registered in our Government Program. Our experience is synonymous with guarantee and the results that I will bring to the city” Ruíz Riaño pointed out.

Source: Communications candidate Marco Tulio Ruiz Riaño

