Surveillance cameras and panic buttons are key for Quito neighborhoods that fight crime – Diario La Hora

Discomfort. The leaders of the neighborhoods of Quito ask the Government for security. PHOTO: Federation of Quito Neighborhoods.

Neighborhoods are organizing and investing more and more in tools to combat crime. They do it because the National Police cannot cope.

More and more inhabitants of neighborhoods in the north, center and south of Quito decide to unite to buy security cameras, community alarms, panic buttons and other tools that allow them to counteract criminal actions.

Leaders of some sectors assure that this organization has helped them reduce insecurity rates. Although they know that it is the responsibility of the State to guarantee the security of the population, they maintain that the National Police does not have enough personnel to combat all the problems that exist in the Metropolitan District.

William Basantes, president of the San Gregorio de Chillogallo neighborhood and of the Federation of Quito Neighborhoods, said that this became a necessity because crime increased more since 2021. The leader attributes this to the government’s carelessness. He also denounced that the previous municipal administration offered 580 security cameras and panic buttons, but they were never installed.

“Insecurity is solved with social works, such as admission to university, job opportunities for young people. If you don’t invest in social work, you won’t end crime. No matter how many police they put in, it will not be solved ”, clarifies Basantes.

According to the diagnosis of this and other leaders, the police patrols are insufficient in the neighborhoods, because crime has no schedule. They explain that when they call the Police or when they use the panic button that issues an alert to the Community Police Units (UPC), the uniformed officers take more than 10 minutes to arrive and even then the thieves flee. This has caused businesses and sectors to organize and take charge of their own security.

unity and cooperation

Neighborhood cooperation and unity is the common factor in neighborhood initiatives that seek to counteract insecurity. The residents of organized neighborhoods also agree that they should invest in street lighting, security cameras, panic buttons, community alarms, and emergency lighting.

In addition, the presidents of the neighborhoods organize marches to request collaboration from the Government, create group chats to be informed of everything that happens within the sectors, organize patrols with torches in the main and secondary streets to provide security to the premises.

They also hold meetings with officials from the Ministry of the Interior and the Interior. Thus they have reactivated the UPC and have requested the assignment of police officers.

‘combative’ square

Ángela Robles, owner of a commercial premises for 30 years in San Blas, in the Historic Center, comments that crime increased after the pandemic. Faced with this, the inhabitants of Esmeraldas Street acquired security cameras, panic buttons, emergency lights, and even armed themselves with sticks, bottles, and stones.

“We have managed to reduce crime, on this block we are united. As soon as the alarm goes off, all the businesses have to go out to help the local in need. Our slogan is to go out and help all businesses. The vaccinators have already arrived at our location, when it happened, we sounded the community alarm, which made the other people help us and beat the vaccinator,” says Robles.

Connected to the chat

Carla Bolaños, president of the Vencedores Norte neighborhood, says that insecurity reached such a point that criminals posed as religious to rob homes. To combat these and other criminal strategies, they created group chats with neighbors and responded to alerts.

“When neighborhoods are organized, better security is achieved, you have to work as a community. When you neglect to clean your sidewalk, to take out the garbage, you make it clear that you don’t care about your neighborhood and that attracts insecurity. Committing to your community or neighborhood contributes to security,” says Bolaños.

In the parish of Calderón, the inhabitants are already organizing themselves. In the Terán neighborhood, for example, they have invested in a system with eight alarms and 16 security cameras, at an expense of approximately $2,200. When an alarm sounds, everyone comes out with torches and sticks. The slogan is “seize and lynch” the offender.

In the El Cajón neighborhood, where there are many housing complexes, the residents are thinking of installing a wireless panic button in each house and raising the walls of the complexes. At the end of the month they will have a meeting to specify these actions. (EC)

Data:

Panic buttons requested from the Police

Saint Blaise

From January 1 to June 13, 2022: 155

From January 1 to June 13, 2023: 420

Chillogallo

From January 1 to June 13, 2022: 739

From January 1 to June 13, 2023: 857

Saint Charles

From January 1 to June 13, 2022:268

From January 1 to June 13, 2023: 274.

Calderón

From January 1 to June 13, 2022: 397

From January 1 to June 13, 2023: 574.

Source: National Directorate of Preventive and Community Police