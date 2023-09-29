Surveillance footage captures moments before murder of Baltimore CEO

Surveillance Footage Captures Moments Leading to Murder of Baltimore CEO Pava LaPere

Baltimore, Maryland (CNN) – Shock and grief have swept over the city of Baltimore following the tragic murder of Pava LaPere, CEO and co-founder of technology company EcoMap Technologies. Police believe they have made a breakthrough in the case, as surveillance camera footage captured the moments leading up to the CEO’s death.

According to court documents, the footage shows LaPere’s alleged attacker, identified as Jason Dean Billingsley, a convicted sex offender who was already sought by police for rape, arson, and attempted robbery. The video reveals Billingsley following LaPere to the elevator of her apartment building, where her lifeless body was discovered days later on the rooftop.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told CNN that on Friday night, Billingsley could be seen on video tailing LaPere as she walked home. LaPere appeared to be unaware of the suspect’s presence, as he kept a distance from her. Upon reaching the lobby of her apartment building, LaPere noticed Billingsley waving at her through the glass, prompting her to return to the front door.

According to charging documents obtained by CNN affiliate WJZ, LaPere opened the door and allowed Billingsley entry. The two engaged in a conversation before boarding an elevator together. The suspect was later seen returning to the lobby, struggling to find an exit and wiping his hand on his shorts.

LaPere’s body was discovered on the rooftop of the building on Monday, revealing she had died from blunt force trauma and strangulation. Police found several items scattered near the scene, including a pair of red shoes believed to belong to LaPere.

After an intensive manhunt, Billingsley was apprehended on Wednesday at a train station in Bowie, Maryland, approximately 40 kilometers away from Baltimore’s downtown area. CNN has been unable to determine whether Billingsley has legal representation at this time.

As the investigation unfolds, detectives have not established any connection between LaPere and Billingsley. However, they believe he had knowledge of the victims he is accused of attacking prior to LaPere’s murder.

A charging document obtained by WJZ alleges that Billingsley had raped a woman and set her and her boyfriend on fire just days before LaPere’s death. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley stated, “We have information to believe that the victims…were the target of the suspect, that the suspect knew the victims and went to that location for a criminal reason.”

Criticism has arisen regarding the police’s initial failure to notify the public about the search for Billingsley. Commissioner Worley defended the decision, stating that detectives viewed the initial attack as an isolated, targeted incident on Edmondson Avenue. Worley explained, “The first incident on Edmondson Avenue was not a random act. If it had been a random act, we would have put out a flyer right away, saying this individual was on the loose, committing random acts.”

Despite police being on his trail, Billingsley managed to avoid capture due to maintaining distance from investigators. However, upon publishing a flyer regarding his search, Billingsley tried to evade capture by turning off all traceable devices.

Billingsley’s criminal history reveals guilty pleas to assault in 2009 and 2011, as well as a sex crime conviction in 2015 that led to a 30-year prison sentence. He was released from prison in October 2022, under mandatory supervision, as required by law.

In light of this devastating crime, detectives are now investigating possible connections between Billingsley and other incidents since his release. The family of Pava LaPere has expressed gratitude for law enforcement’s efforts to apprehend Billingsley, while also remembering and celebrating LaPere’s remarkable life, successful career, and lasting legacy.

—CNN’s Holly Yan, Raja Razek, and Lauren Koenig contributed to this report.

