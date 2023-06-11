Surveillance requested exemption from measures

A request like few was the one made to traffic agencies throughout the country, the Superintendent of Surveillance and Private Security Alfonso Manzur, by sending a request for support to 398 traffic agencies on the subject that surveillance vehicles, private security and armored vehicles linked to this sector are exempt from mobility restrictions (peak and plate) applied by local and regional authorities.

“According to the scope of competence of each entity, we attentively request inter-institutional cooperation so that from each entity, it is possible for private surveillance and security vehicles and armored vehicles to circulate in their jurisdiction subject to the regulations established issued by their administration so that our supervised services can fulfill their mission and are considered exempt from mobility restriction measures.

The normative part of the petition

Regarding the legal framework of this request, the Entity highlights article 2 of the Political Constitution of Colombia, which expressly and clearly determines that the Colombian authorities have been instituted to protect residents in their life, honor, property, beliefs and others. rights and freedoms, which is why security is one of the essential purposes of the State. In addition, article 73 of Decree Law 356 of 1994, establishes that the purpose of surveillance and private security services, in any of its modalities, is to reduce and prevent threats that affect or may affect life, personal integrity or the quiet exercise of legitimate rights over the assets of the people who receive their protection.

The Entity also sent the entities a repository with all the data of companies and vehicles that have been legally authorized so that said information is taken into account when issuing the corresponding permits.