Survey 丨 Home rehabilitation how to seek medical advice? How effective is the Internet consultation?reporter visit

Under the new situation of epidemic prevention and control, the Medical Treatment Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued the “Notice on Effective Internet Medical Services for New Coronary Pneumonia”. Beijing also immediately followed up and announced the list of Internet hospitals and medical institutions that provide Internet diagnosis and treatment services. The reporter visited different consultation channels and found that Internet consultation and prescription of medicine are becoming more and more convenient.

Applets

Children with symptoms choose doctors nationwide

“Doctor, my baby’s cough is not severe at present, but it tends to get worse. I wonder if I should continue to take Merrill Lynch with the current body temperature?”

At 8 o’clock in the morning, Xiao Liu held his mobile phone and clicked quickly with his fingertips. He wrote down the child’s symptoms line by line, accompanied by a thermometer and a photo of the child, and clicked the confirmation button, “Then wait for the doctor to reply.”

A medical applet page used by Xiao Liu

Three days ago, Xiao Liu’s child, Tongtong, started to have a fever. Although her complexion was good, her body temperature reached 39.1 degrees Celsius at one point. Combined with the condition of her relatives and neighbors, Xiao Liu gave Tongtong a self-test for antigens, “Two bars, no running.”

I had been mentally prepared before, and I had read a lot of popular science articles. Xiao Liu’s family was not in a panic. They kept an eye on the child’s body temperature, paid more attention to replenishing water, and physical cooling methods. “Many people think that children should go out to see a doctor if they have a fever, but I don’t think it’s necessary in this cold day.”

On the third day of Tongtong’s illness, her body temperature was still above 38 degrees Celsius, and Xiao Liu felt a little bit guilty. In addition, the adults in the family also began to have symptoms. A friend suggested that it is better to use the Internet diagnosis and treatment method first, and let the doctor judge Tongtong’s condition.

On the recommendation of a friend, Xiao Liu found an Internet diagnosis and treatment mini-program of a medical institution. The applet shows that in addition to fever and new crowns, users can also make appointments with doctors in other departments. The “new crown consultation” has been placed in a prominent position on the interface of the applet.

After choosing “New Coronary Consultation”, Xiao Liu found that there are a total of five doctors who can be consulted in the same city in Beijing, and some doctors have shown “full quota” or “temporarily not accepting consultations”. Fortunately, online consultation is not limited by location. In the end, Xiao Liu chose a doctor in Shanghai. Entering the consultation interface, the applet shows that the user can submit a 300-word description of the condition, and attach up to 9 pictures and 3 videos. Considering that it is not easy to see a doctor right now, Xiao Liu Shundao also took photos of the dermatitis on the child and uploaded them, asking the doctor to see if he can give some advice. “The consultation fee is 100 yuan. Although it can’t be reimbursed, it feels acceptable.”

Xiao Liu consults a doctor online for her child

To Xiao Liu’s surprise, he received a doctor’s reply only half an hour later. In the reply, the doctor not only provided Xiao Liu with suggestions for the next step of treatment and medication, but also asked further questions about Tongtong’s skin problems. The system also allowed Xiao Liu to “ask” the doctor two more times.

After three questions and three answers, Xiao Liu got a satisfactory answer, and felt a lot more at ease. The fly in the ointment is that the Internet diagnosis and treatment services of this medical institution are not yet able to provide prescription services. In this regard, the customer service said that a prescription can be issued. Users can place orders online. This service is not only applicable during the epidemic, but also in normal times.

primary hospital

The family doctor team answers questions online

Right now, doctors from grassroots medical institutions in multiple districts in Beijing are also providing health management and other services for home-infected people. In Nanfaxin Town, Shunyi District, 13 family doctor teams have recently been established to provide online medical consultation, health consultation, and psychological comfort for the villagers (residents) of the town. Among them, 10 are connected to various villages (neighborhoods), and 3 are connected to pregnant women, infants and young children respectively. Not only announced the contact information of the family doctor team to the villagers (residents) of the town, but also established a “home medical demand group”.

Doctors from the family doctor team of Nanfaxin Town Health Center provide medication guidance for pregnant mothers and group friends

“It can be said that there is a 24-hour response. When I was a little busy, I made and answered more than 30 calls in the morning.” Li Xiaofen, deputy chief physician of the general department of Nanfaxin Town Health Center, introduced. Together with two other doctors and nurses in the team, she is mainly responsible for serving the needs of the villagers (residents) in the two areas of Xiejiaying Village and Pengcheng Food Company. Recently, in the group and on the phone, she has received the most consultation needs for medical guidance and medication. “What to do if you have a fever”, “What to do if you’re ‘yang'”, “I bought a lot of medicine, how to take it”… Some elderly people with underlying diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes often call for consultation.

Dr. Li Xiaofen from the family medical team of Nanfaxin Town Health Center in Shunyi is communicating with patients

Sometimes comfort is a form of therapy. Not long ago, the experience of an old gentleman was still fresh in Li Xiaofen’s memory. The old man usually has chronic heart failure, and he had a heart valve replaced before. When he learned that he was “yang”, the old man was very nervous and afraid, which had almost affected his mood and life. Later, Li Xiaofen took the initiative to call and chat with the old man, communicated patiently, and instructed him how to take medicine and rest. Now, the old man has recovered. “The old man said, without you, I really don’t know what to do. It is worthwhile to give comfort to the old man.”

“Through the online services provided by family doctors, the number of patients received by the health center is much lower than expected. There are about 150 outpatients every day, and about 300 telephone consultations.” Said Liu Jingang, deputy director of Nanfaxin Town Health Center . For Li Xiaofen and the team, it is also very happy to be recognized by patients, the elderly and parents of children while serving everyone. She said that in the past three years, everyone has been busy with nucleic acid collection, blood tracking, etc., and it is very meaningful to be able to provide health services and treatment services for grassroots village (residents) residents.

Internet hospital

Significant growth in online consultation

After rinsing, putting on a mask, and sitting in front of the computer, 35-year-old respiratory physician Zhang Shifang started a new day. Recently, with more residents staying at home, his work has been busier than ever. “For home patients in Beijing, the growth of online consultation and consultation is relatively large.”

Doctor Zhang Shifang of Jingdong Internet Hospital is working

Zhang Shifang has more than ten years of medical experience. Two years ago, he transformed from an offline hospital to an Internet hospital, and is now a full-time doctor at JD Internet Hospital. Winter is the season when the Department of Respiratory Medicine receives more consultations. Due to the impact of the epidemic, Zhang Shifang and his colleagues received more consultations this month than before. “On average, nearly 100 patients were treated every day. Most of the consultations were patients with positive self-test antigens, accompanied by symptoms such as fever, Soreness, throat discomfort and other symptoms similar to typhoid cold.”

Adult fever clinic page of Jingdong Internet Hospital

Zhang Shifang patiently communicated with patients from the time the consultation request popped up on the computer screen. In the back and forth exchanges, he mainly has three tasks: one is to judge the patient’s condition and suggest how to treat it; However, one data is worth mentioning. About 98% of the antigen-positive patients Zhang Shifang received recently were mild. “First of all, ask him if he has some medicines around him, and then provide a treatment plan according to the situation, or write a prescription online, and get the medicine home.”

Xiao Zhang, who lives outside Jianguomen, Chaoyang District, suddenly had a high fever a few days ago. After testing himself positive for the antigen, he immediately opened the software to find a doctor from the Internet hospital. “I told the doctor about the symptoms, and took photos of the existing medicines. There are a few medicines that I am not very familiar with, so I want to ask the doctor what can I take. Now I am on the 4th day and I am recovering.” Xiao Zhang said that Internet consultation is more convenient for people living at home. “Because many people have mild symptoms now, there is no need to go to the hospital.”

Consulting, professional evaluation, providing treatment plans, prescribing online prescriptions and prescribing medicines… Today, Zhang Shifang and his colleagues implement a shift system every day and wait online 24 hours a day. Although compared with traditional diagnosis and treatment, Internet diagnosis and treatment has certain disadvantages in terms of diagnostic equipment, etc., but the advantage is that it is not limited by time and space, and it is convenient and quick. “You don’t need to panic and worry. You need to have a rational understanding of the new coronavirus. If you don’t understand, you can contact us, and we will make a backup.”

hint

Enjoy online diagnosis and treatment without leaving home

Right now, Beijing is making moves in multiple districts to improve the guarantee of Internet medical services. Citizens who have needs, especially prescribing medicines for follow-up visits, may consider trying online channels first.

Beijing Friendship Hospital Internet Diagnosis and Treatment Page

Chaoyang District Internet diagnosis and treatment platform has been put into use. Up to now, more than 20 community health service centers have settled in, providing convenient medical treatment and drug purchase services for residents in the jurisdiction. Citizens can follow the WeChat official account of “Beijing Chaoyang District Internet Diagnosis and Treatment Platform” and enter the platform to obtain corresponding services.

At the same time, Chuiyangliu Hospital in Chaoyang District launched the “cloud diagnosis and treatment” service. Beijing Chaoyang Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, Capital Institute of Pediatrics and other tertiary hospitals in their jurisdictions provide residents with online diagnosis and treatment services through hospital APPs and Jingyitong.

In Tongzhou District, 6 secondary and tertiary hospitals and 22 health service centers have established a Tongzhou regional Internet diagnosis and treatment service management/supervision platform to complete the connection between basic diagnosis and treatment and the public health system. Through the form of “Internet +” services, it breaks the time and space constraints of medical institutions at all levels. Patients can realize medical services such as registration, consultation, follow-up consultation, prescription prescription, prescription review, prescription circulation, drug delivery, and regional two-way referral online.

In addition to the Internet diagnosis and treatment platforms launched by various districts, the Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission has recently announced the list of Internet hospitals and medical institutions that have carried out Internet diagnosis and treatment services in the city. Citizens can obtain Internet diagnosis and treatment services through hospital mini-programs, official accounts and other channels.

For example, all departments of Beijing Children’s Hospital have launched Internet diagnosis and treatment services, mainly for returning patients who have activated the QR code of the Children’s Hospital. Online follow-up consultation, online prescription and home delivery of prescription drugs can be realized only through mobile phones.

It should be noted that due to the limited resources of Internet diagnosis and treatment, the reporter found that the Internet diagnosis and treatment services of many well-known hospitals also require appointment and registration.

Edited by Chen Yuanyuan