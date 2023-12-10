Survey: 20% of Young Americans Think the Holocaust is a Myth

The Economist notes that many of those surveyed argued that Jews have too much power in the United States.

20% of American youth ages 18 to 29 appear to be «remarkably ignorant» about one of the biggest crimes in modern history, as they consider the Holocaust a myth, The Economist reported on Friday, citing data from a new survey.

According to data from the survey conducted from December 2 to 5 by the magazine and the British research company YouGov, among people aged 30 to 44, the figures are slightly lower, and 8%. While 30% of young Americans say not knowing If the Holocaust is a myth.

Likewise, the media points out that many of those surveyed estimated that Jews have too much power in the United States, and young people are almost five times more likely to hold this opinion than those over 65 (28% vs. 6%).

However, according to the media, it seems that the educational level It has nothing to do with the survey results, since the proportion of people who believe that the Holocaust is a myth is the same for all educational levels.

The Economist suggested that social networks play a major role in this lack of awareness, as a 2022 study revealed that Americans under 30 trust information from social media as much as they trust national news organizations.

Controversial hearing in Congress

In this sense, the magazine recalled that American legislators questioned presidents of prestigious universities on Tuesday regarding anti-Semitism on university campuses. During the congressional hearing which lasted more than five hours, Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik asked whether “calling for the genocide of the Jews” violates university regulations. Liz Magill, a representative of the University of Pennsylvania, responded that That “depends on the context”. Videos of the meeting went viral on X (formerly Twitter), causing a wave of criticism.

Thus, the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum and research center condemned Magill’s speech, stating that “any university, institution or society that can ‘contextualize’ or excuse calls for genocide is doomed«.

“Yesterday’s congressional hearings on anti-Semitism on college and university campuses highlight the deliberate lack of accountability when it comes to Jews, Israel, and anti-Semitism on campuses and in academia,” he wrote. the museum on its social networks.

