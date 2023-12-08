Survey before Betis: How much goal rotation in the last four games of 2023?

Opinion poll

After his adductor injury Kepa Arrizabalaga finally fit again. The Spaniard had to take a break for four weeks Andriy Lunin give way. The 24-year-old Ukrainian performed so well that the question of rotation in goal is becoming increasingly louder. His wife further stimulated this discussion by demanding more playing time for the keeper, otherwise they would be open to a change.

Ancelotti, on the other hand, recently resisted adding fuel to the fire with the “goalkeeper question”. Before the game against Betis (Saturday, 4:15 p.m., in REAL TOTAL-Live ticker and at DAZN), however, the Italian admitted: “It’s good that we have two goalkeepers we can trust. Tomorrow I will choose one of the two and then again in the next game. There is competition in goal because Lunin did very well. But that is a decision I will make tomorrow and in the next games.“With only four games left in 2023, the question is: Who should be between the posts and how often in the four games until the end of the year? Does Lunin deserve to collect a few more appearances with his performance, or should Kepa also be the primary player? Click here poll.

08.12.2023, 20:10

