Survey gives Bukele the lowest rating since he held power

Liberals (23.4), Conservatives (19) and Center (14.1) make up the percentages of Salvadorans who identify with some political position in El Salvador.

According to the “social and political humor” survey presented by the Francisco Gavídia University (UFG), it revealed how Salvadorans see themselves in a political spectrum where 14.3 percent identify themselves as right-wing and only two percent agree with the left.

The investigation indicated that 14.1 percent said they were from the center and did not identify those who consider themselves independent, a sector that at election time can be significant in tipping the balance towards one pole or the other.

“Summarizing, we can see that Salvadorans position themselves as right-wing, conservative or liberal people,” explained Óscar Picardo, director of the Institute of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Center for Citizen Studies (CEC) of the study center.

The sampling highlighted that 51.3 percent of those consulted lean towards President Nayib Bukele, are a supporter or admirer, and 29.2 percent said they are not a fan, although in sum 66.6 percent sympathize with the president, granting the note lowest that has been given to the president since he assumed power.

According to the study, the population’s perception of a politician is that he is a servant of the people (45.6 percent), while 46.4 percent considered that he is corrupt.

