In recent years, the marriage rate in China has continued to decline. According to a recent official survey report, unmarried young people over the age of 30 are very common in China. Many young men and women in cities choose to be single, while many young men in rural areas are eliminated in the marriage market. They are very likely to face The risk of being unmarried for life.

In late January this year, Weibo, together with the China Rural Governance Research Center of Wuhan University, the Media Investigation and Research Center of the Institute of Journalism and Communication of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and other institutions jointly launched the “2023 Homecoming Experience” questionnaire survey.

The questionnaire survey covered 425 cities/counties/districts in China‘s 34 provincial-level administrative regions, of which rural areas accounted for 54.6% of the total questionnaires, and urban areas accounted for 45.4% of the total questionnaires.

Multiple sources of data show that whether they are men or women, older unmarried youths over the age of 30 are very common.

But there are significant differences between urban and rural singles. In urban society, it is common for young men and women to marry late; in rural society, it is common for young men to face lifelong singleness.

Data analysis results show that: in 22% of rural areas, the proportion of unmarried male youths over the age of 30 exceeds 1/3; in 63% of rural areas, the proportion of unmarried male youths over 30 years old exceeds 1/10.

In cities, many single young men and women are the result of active choices. An ideology that being “single” is also a good life spreads in urban and rural societies.

In county towns, although a considerable number of women in the system are willing to marry, they are single due to the lack of high-quality male resources and unwillingness to give in.

In rural areas, a considerable number of unmarried young men over the age of 30 have already been eliminated from the marriage market, and are very likely to face the risk of never getting married.

In recent years, China‘s marriage rate has continued to decline. The marriage situation of rural youths has attracted the attention of public opinion, and the issue of “difficulty for older rural men and youths to get married” has aroused heated discussions.

In 2021, the statistical departments of Zhejiang, Chongqing, Shandong, and Sichuan will select some areas within their jurisdictions to conduct research on the marriage relationship of rural youth.

According to the “Survey and Analysis on the Marriage Relationship of Rural Youth in Zhejiang Province” published on the official website of the Zhejiang Provincial Bureau of Statistics, the problems in the marriage of rural youth include: the decline in the willingness of rural youth to marry and love, and the lack of willingness to have children; The phenomenon of “female” being left behind; rural marriage expenses remain high; rural marriage instability factors increase; rural housing construction approval is difficult.

According to the analysis of the survey, the reasons for the above problems include: the lack of correct values ​​of marriage and love; the increasing social pressure and increasingly fierce competition in marriage and love; the trend of comparison still exists, and the pressure after marriage continues to rise;

On February 13 this year, the Jiangsu Civil Affairs Department of the Communist Party of China announced the marriage registration data of Jiangsu Province in 2022, showing that the number of marriage registrations in Jiangsu Province has shown a downward trend year by year in the past five years.

According to data from the Ministry of Civil Affairs of the Communist Party of China, the single adult population in China reached 240 million in 2018. The number of marriage registrations in 2021 will only be 7.636 million, a new low since 1986. As China‘s marriage rate has declined in recent years and the divorce rate has continued to rise, it is estimated that China‘s single population will reach 400 million in the future.

