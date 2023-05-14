Home » Survey positions President Nayib Bukele with the highest approval in the world
Survey positions President Nayib Bukele with the highest approval in the world

President Nayib Bukele continues to show his popularity even worldwide. According to the Datoworld survey, 91% of the population approves of the president’s administration, who leads the ranking.

The second place, according to the survey, is led by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, with 78% approval. While in third place, with 63%, is the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

Regarding the Latin American region, Luis Abinader, president of the Dominican Republic, is the closest to the Salvadoran president, with 61% approval (fourth place).

Then, there is the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who with a 58% approval rating has established himself in fifth position on the list.

