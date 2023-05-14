Survey positions President Nayib Bukele with the highest approval in the world

President Nayib Bukele continues to show his popularity even worldwide. According to the Datoworld survey, 91% of the population approves of the president’s administration, who leads the ranking.

The second place, according to the survey, is led by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, with 78% approval. While in third place, with 63%, is the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

Regarding the Latin American region, Luis Abinader, president of the Dominican Republic, is the closest to the Salvadoran president, with 61% approval (fourth place).

Then, there is the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who with a 58% approval rating has established himself in fifth position on the list.