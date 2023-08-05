Home » Surveyors from Sisbén IV reach the three locations in the District
Surveyors from Sisbén IV reach the three locations in the District

The Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta reminds citizens to be very attentive to the telephone number they provided when making the request.

By guidelines of the Alcaldesa Virna Johnsonthe application of new survey to households interested in forming the database for Sisbén IV spread to neighborhoods November Eleven, El Pando, San José del Pando, Pando Hills, Pando Walls, La Lucha, Tayrona, San Jorge, Juan XXIII, Pescaito, Peace, Aeromar y Gaira, the extent to which the pollsters are mobilized to carry out door-to-door visits to the citizens who are waiting to be able to finish the process and be part of the Identification System for Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs

The Planning Secretariatat the head of Isaac Pertuz Bolanois in charge of fulfilling this mission that benefits the most vulnerable families in the District.

district administration reminds citizens to be very attentive to the telephone number they provided when making the request, because through that number, the interviewers will communicate to inform them when they are going to go to their home to characterize how they live at the moment.

It is important to mention that the Sisbén Office is located at Carrera 9 with Calle 11, second floor of the Public Market building.

