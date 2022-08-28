Listen to the audio version of the article

One hundred No Tav activists, belonging to the most extremist wing of the movement opposing the new Turin-Lyon railway, last night stormed the San Didero construction site, in the Susa valley (Turin), where it is planned the construction of the new autoport to replace the one that will be moved to the construction sites of the international station Tav.

A group of hooded men attacked the gate at the height of the A32 motorway for about an hour. Concertina parts of barbed wire were torn with the aid of hooks and ropes. Stones against the police who responded with tear gas and fire hydrants.

The evening began at the San Didero garrison with a dinner of the No Tav movement. Then the activists moved to the construction site for the beating of the nets, which turned into an assault. The carport construction site was the scene of unrest on July 30, when a dozen policemen were injured. In these days in Val di Susa the student camp No Tav is taking place in Venaus, set up by the collective of middle students ‘Ksa’, considered an emanation of the Turin social center Askatasuna. The camp will end this afternoon with an assembly. The Digos of Turin is viewing the videos of last night to identify the attackers.