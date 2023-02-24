A public hearing on the law for the Regularization of Cannabis for adult use was recently held in the Congress of the Republic. A meeting in which the representative of the Historical Pact Susana Boreal generated controversy noting that she is a regular consumer of cannabis.

“I claim the right to leisure, the right to enjoy. I am also a marijuana user quite regular, in fact every day… I love it,” said the congresswoman.

For this reason, Susana Boreal uncovered a great debate on social networks and has earned many negative comments in a sample that the conversation about consumption in the country is quite raw. In addition to these controversies, several complaints against her have been made known on Twitter due to mistreatment in the work environment of her campaign before reaching her seat.

“After a long time of silence, I come to expose what it was like to work in the campaign of the Historical Pact in Susana Boreal’s team, encouraged by testimonies from my former colleagues and what was exposed by Daniel Briceño. A campaign full of precariousness and psychological abuse ” , José Yela announced on his Twitter account. He unfolded a thread of alleged labor mistreatment and also of a current possible favoring of the congresswoman with her partner, whom he has arranged in his work team with a high salary.