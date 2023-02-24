Home News Susana Boreal in the eye of the hurricane due to different controversies
News

Susana Boreal in the eye of the hurricane due to different controversies

by admin
Susana Boreal in the eye of the hurricane due to different controversies

A public hearing on the law for the Regularization of Cannabis for adult use was recently held in the Congress of the Republic. A meeting in which the representative of the Historical Pact Susana Boreal generated controversy noting that she is a regular consumer of cannabis.

“I claim the right to leisure, the right to enjoy. I am also a marijuana user quite regular, in fact every day… I love it,” said the congresswoman.

For this reason, Susana Boreal uncovered a great debate on social networks and has earned many negative comments in a sample that the conversation about consumption in the country is quite raw. In addition to these controversies, several complaints against her have been made known on Twitter due to mistreatment in the work environment of her campaign before reaching her seat.

“After a long time of silence, I come to expose what it was like to work in the campaign of the Historical Pact in Susana Boreal’s team, encouraged by testimonies from my former colleagues and what was exposed by Daniel Briceño. A campaign full of precariousness and psychological abuse ” , José Yela announced on his Twitter account. He unfolded a thread of alleged labor mistreatment and also of a current possible favoring of the congresswoman with her partner, whom he has arranged in his work team with a high salary.

See also  Covid: 29,575 positive, 146 victims

You may also like

Business costs would rise between 30% and 37%...

Selection procedure 1956 trainees – Decree of appointment...

They accept Group Action – Chocó7días.com

At the Guangxi Migrant Workers Skills Competition, Xie...

Iván Duque criticized Total Peace: “A fatal peace...

Consumer credit, requests restart – Cover news

Ambassador of the Netherlands formalized a new public...

Zhao Gang emphasized comprehensive investigation and rectification of...

Request regarding waiting times for the Registry service

They captured subjects in La Guajira for blocking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy