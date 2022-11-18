Safety prevention. “In the space of a week, the Susegana cameras will also be connected directly to the local police headquarters in Conegliano, this is the result of the one hundred thousand euro intervention to put electronic eyes online with fast bandwidth”. This was stated by the Suseganese councilor for security, Alessandro Pettenò, promoter, together with the mayor Gianni Montesel, of the meeting on “Neighbourhood surveillance: collaboration between citizens and law enforcement agencies for the promotion of urban security” which took place yesterday evening in the town hall.

Special speakers were the commander of the Conegliano local police, Claudio Mallamace, the deputy commissioner Vincenzo Zonno, director of the police station, and the commander of the Carabinieri company of Conegliano, Fabio Di Rezze. The speakers gave indications for a correct collaboration with the forces of order and also answered the questions of the more than one hundred Suseganese who filled the hall of the Art and Culture space.

The large audience at Thursday’s meeting

And at the end of the meeting, neighborhood watch in the Susegana, Ponte della Priula, Colfosco, Collalto and Crevada groups rose again in numerical terms, reaching 580 volunteers. A very heartfelt meeting therefore for the inhabitants of Susega, who participated with the desire to preside over the area, with attentive eyes, to lend a hand to the forces of order. «Commander Mallamace, Deputy Commissioner Zonno and Major Di Rezze gave a lot of useful information, explaining the correct behaviors to adopt – added Pettenò – I am very happy to have seen an attentive and interested audience, who shared the thought of facilitating the law enforcement work. Those present had the opportunity to deal with the forces of order but it was an equally important meeting for the forces of order who found an open community available for collaboration”.

Among the recommendations, that of paying the utmost attention in disclosing information, perhaps on suspects, on social networks. In this case, a direct and confidential report is better so as not to weaken the investigation.