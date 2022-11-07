Mourning in the Treviso industry. Pietro Rossetto, founder and president of Omer SpA of Susegana, a leading company in the production of nailers at an international level, passed away at the age of 93 (completed a week ago). On Thursday at 7.30 he regularly went to the headquarters in via Foresto, wandering around the machinery on a bicycle and greeting all his employees with his usual smile and his jokes.

His was a life dedicated to work. His company and employees have always been his second family. To those who suggested that he retire from work, given his advanced age, he used to reply: “For me to stop working would mean dying.” His intense working life has been rewarded by important successes and only a few months ago Omer had celebrated its 50 years of activity. The “Signor Piero”, as we all called him in Susegana, born into a large family, had to face the difficulty of the labor crisis in the sixties and with great courage at the age of 30, with his wife and son Renzo just one year old , had decided to leave for Australia.

After six years of intense work and great sacrifices, he decided to return to Italy and, finally, in 1972 he crowned his dream of being an entrepreneur, founding the Omer in a garage along the Pontebbana. The first years were full of enthusiasm, courage and great effort: all week he worked in the workshop with five employees and on Saturdays and Sundays they were dedicated to accounting and finding customers. Thanks to his intuitions, his stubbornness and hard work, Omer has developed to become the current reality that includes three plants: in addition to the Omer of Susegana, the Velo di Gambara (Brescia) and the Tra.Ver di Zevio ( Verona) with over 200 employees and commercial branches in various countries of Europe and in the United States, with a turnover of over 26 million.

The main office remained in Susegana because Piero always maintained: «I will always do business in my land, among my people». For several years Pietro Rossetto had been supported in the operational leadership of the company by his sons Renzo and Fabio, but in his vocabulary the word “rest” did not exist, he was always there every day with new ideas and the same enthusiasm as 50 years ago. Pietro leaves, in addition to his two children, his daughter-in-law Annamaria and Monica and his partner Vilma. The funeral will be held tomorrow at 2.30 pm in the church of Susegana.