At the San Salvatore Castle in Susegana, three intense days of “Challenges”, the title of the 18th edition of Libri in Cantina, scheduled from Friday 30 September to Sunday 2 October. After two years of suspension, the traditional fair of small and medium publishing promoted by the Municipality of Susegana returns, as always taking up the challenge of being a relevant showcase for lesser-known publishing houses, and of replicating the success already decreed in past editions by thousands of visitors.

SHOWCASE

The days of Saturday and Sunday will be punctuated by over 30 presentations by authors of the 45 publishing houses participating in the event, to which will be added those of the most important authors of the national scene of the Book Week, which will also offer the interesting prologue on Friday 30 (hours 21 in the Susegana council chamber) with Jan Lundqvist, Senior Scientific Advisor of the Stockholm International Water Institute and “The perfect storm: water, food and 8 billion consumers”, a topic on which he is recognized as one of the world‘s leading experts, which he will address in dialogue with the oceanographer Sandro Carniel, author of the book “The sea that rises” (Dedalo edizioni, 2022) which will be presented on that occasion.

On Saturday morning, then, the Book Week will address the children of the lower middle schools with the experimental physicist Piero Marin, who will present them “The 7 measures of the world” and there will be numerous other appointments that Libri in Cantina will dedicate to even younger people with workshops, stories and shows that will enliven the days of Saturday and Sunday for them. There are also many other collateral events that will add to the “Challenges” of Libri in Cantina 2022 also that of proposing itself more and more as an all-round cultural event.

Chiara Valerio

Friday at 6.15 pm inauguration of the exhibition “I Collalto from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance” with a focus on the story of Gaspara Stampa and Collaltino di Collalto, and at 6.45 pm literary walk that will represent the ideal relay with the conclusion of the regional Reading Marathon and immediately after the inauguration of the historical exhibition “I Collalto from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance”. And, again, a guided nature walk in the woods of Collalto (Sunday 9.30 am), a choral concert (Sunday at 6.30 pm) and the traveling show “Notturni – The dream world of Dino Buzzati ‘, Saturday and Sunday from 6.30 pm (by reservation : [email protected]).

In addition, on Sunday morning at 10.30 am, conference by Amerigo Restucci, president of the Ville Venete Institute, on the theme “What future for an ancient landscape” which he will address together with Carlo Palazzolo, professor of the Iuav of Venice and editor of the book “Susegana an ancient landscape” and to Arcangelo Piai, author of the photographs. Last but not least, Libri in Cantina will also be present in some wineries in the area, which will offer further events, meetings and tastings during the event.

BEAUTIES TO VISIT

During the event, which will be open Saturday from 12 to 19.30 and Sunday from 10 to 19.30, it will be possible to access the Castle with the free tourist train that will depart from the church of the Annunziata di Susegana, and for those with mobility difficulties it will be a dedicated service is available upon reservation (cell. 3204335978). Admission to all appointments is free; the very rich program is also available on the website www.libriincantina.it which offers the possibility to book those for which a greater participation of the public is expected.

THE NEWS WITH TRIBUNE

Great news will be the Book Week promoted by the Treviso tribune and Italypost Libraries in partnership with the Municipality of Susegana and the Gedi Group. It will bring to Susegana leading writers on the national scene such as Enrico Galiano, Fulvio Ervas, Tommaso Ebhardt, Alessandra Carati, Piero Martin, Chiara Valerio and Beatrice Bandiera, as well as the international guest Jan Lundqvist, Senior Scientific Advisor of the Stockholm International Water Institute, who will open the meetings on Friday 30 (at 9 pm in the Susegana council chamber) in dialogue with the oceanographer Sandro Carniel.

Alessandra Carati

The appointment of October 1st (6.30 pm) with Alessandra Carati, finalist of the Witch Prize 2022 with her “And then we will be Salvi”, will be conducted by Roberto Borin, editor-in-chief of the Treviso Tribune.

Fulvio Herbs

The meeting with Fulvio Ervas on Sunday 2 October (11.30) with “Justice is not a bullet” will be conducted by Paolo Cagnan, co-director of the Tribuna di Treviso and of the Venetian newspapers Gedi.

Enrico Galiano

On Sunday, at 4 pm, Enrico Galiano with the “School of happiness for eternal repeaters” will talk with Fabrizio Brancoli, director of the Treviso tribune and of the Gedi newspapers.



