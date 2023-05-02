Suspect arrested at Buckingham Palace | News.at

A few days before the coronation of King Charles III. (74) there was an arrest and a controlled explosion at Buckingham Palace. According to the police, a man approached the palace gate on Tuesday evening and threw several objects on the palace grounds. It was believed to be shotgun cartridges. The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon. According to the police, there were no injuries.

Environment has been blocked

A suspicious bag he was carrying was detonated in a controlled manner. The area has been cordoned off. “There have been no reports of any shots being fired or injuries to officers or the public,” a police spokesman said. The officers arrested the man immediately. According to dpa information, the royal couple was not in the palace during the incident.

Police at the coronation in large-scale operation

The events on Tuesday evening are likely to increase tension among the security authorities. On Saturday, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla (75) are to be driven in a procession by carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where they will be crowned. Then it should also go back to the palace by carriage. Tens of thousands of onlookers are expected along the route. The police are on a large scale to ensure security.

Intruder wanted to kill Queen

This isn’t the first time gunmen have attempted to enter British royal palaces. On Christmas Day 2021, a man had gained access to the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow. According to his own statements, he wanted to kill Queen Elizabeth II, who had died in the meantime. The Queen and other members of the Royal Family were in the castle at the time. A policeman stopped the masked man. The man was convicted of high treason, among other things. The sentencing is still pending.

