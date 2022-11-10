Home News Suspect passenger on Emirates Athens-New York flight. The plane in the Italian skies returns to Greece escorted by military jets
Suspect passenger on Emirates Athens-New York flight. The plane in the Italian skies returns to Greece escorted by military jets

Suspect passenger on Emirates Athens-New York flight. The plane in the Italian skies returns to Greece escorted by military jets

An Emirates plane bound for New York from Greece was forced to return to Athens International Airport after a security alert
According to police and local media sources, the Greek authorities were informed by the United States of a “suspicious” passenger on the plane.

Shortly after 9pm Italian time, the plane, escorted by two fighter jets, landed again at Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Athens for security checks.Today, another Emirates flight to Dubai was not allowed to take off from Eleftherios Venizelos and all passengers were also subjected to thorough checks for safety reasons, but nothing suspicious was found, police sources added.

Flight EK209 to New York was ordered to return to Athens when it was flying over Sardinia. The plane was ordered to fly exclusively over the sea and was escorted by two Hellenic Air Force F-16 fighters.

