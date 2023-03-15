Police were able to determine the identity and then a whereabouts. The officials were able to find the 37-year-old unharmed at this address. He confirmed that it was he who jumped into the water to escape from the police. He managed to get to the shore independently.

Intensive search by police and fire brigade

The search for the 37-year-old had been going on since Monday night. He had been surprised by the alarmed police with an accomplice during a burglary. The accomplice was arrested by the police. The 37-year-old fled in the direction of Lenne. There he jumped into the freezing river, police said.

Drones were also used during the intensive search by the fire brigade and police with the help of search dogs and a helicopter. Nonetheless, the man disappeared. Until now.