Suspected of murder in Styria – daughter found dead on the couch: “You only know something like this from the big city”

Weeping people and deep dismay: In the idyllic mountain village of Hohentauern with 400 inhabitants (Murtal district), a young woman was murdered – probably by her former partner. “Everyone knows everyone here,” says a dismayed mayor Gernot Jetz. Nothing was known about problems within the family, at least nothing was known about them. “It’s really, really bad, it’s just horrible,” the local boss is almost at a loss for words. You can only do one thing now: “Support the family, be there for the bereaved.” It’s like in a bad movie: “The whole place is in deep mourning and shock.” Accordingly, everything was canceled, football games or spring cleaning were not appropriate after the terrible act.

Mayor Gernot Jetz © Maria Steinwender

Only a few people can be seen in the place, it seems almost deserted. The neighborhood is shocked. “We didn’t hear anything, never heard an argument,” says a neighbor. The day before the crime he spoke to the alleged perpetrator: “I didn’t notice anything at all,” says the man. Both were always nice and friendly, and you didn’t realize that the couple was said to have split up. You only know something like that from the big city, but not from the country – “not here with us”.

Of course, there is only one topic of conversation on the sports field: “The whole place is shocked, everyone knows everyone,” said a resident of Hohentauern. The family had been inconspicuous. The fact that the victim was so young and had to die of an act of violence affects me even more.

Victim is said to have been only 23 years old

The alleged perpetrator is under strong suspicion of having suffocated his former partner. The victim of a family from the catering sector is said to have been only 23 years old. After that, the man, allegedly 24 years old, apparently wanted to commit suicide in a car accident. The accident brought the police to the act of violence.

“Currently closed due to death” is written on the door of an inn © Maria Steinwender

On Thursday, the emergency services moved out around 8 a.m. to a traffic accident on the B 113 between Trieben and Rottenmann. A man had crashed into a bridge railing with a car without braking. The man was freed from the wreckage by the fire brigade and taken to Graz University Hospital by helicopter. He suffered severe head injuries. Based on the evidence, the police quickly assumed a suicide attempt. To clarify the identity, a registration owner request was made for the vehicle.

The car involved in the accident belongs to the victim’s mother © FF St. Lorenzen im Paltental

The car is registered to the mother of the man’s former partner. She and her husband immediately rushed to their daughter’s apartment in Hohentauern because they apparently already suspected something bad. There they made the terrible discovery: the woman was lying dead on the couch.

Serious Death

The alarmed officials of the local Oberzeiring police inspection initially assumed a “worrying death”. The murder investigators of the State Criminal Police Office were immediately involved. It was initially not clear to them whether it was a violent crime. Only the examination by the coroner brought clarity: The cause of death was therefore a violent death by suffocation.

According to the police, the childless couple had separated in January. It is not known where the man had been since then. The family comes from Hohentauern and is said to have only returned to the mountain village a few years ago. For reasons of victim protection, the police do not want to provide any further information on the identity of those involved and the location of the crime.

The suspect has not yet been questioned. He is in the intensive care unit of Graz Regional Hospital in artificial deep sleep. The public prosecutor’s office in Leoben ordered the seizure of the accident wreckage and the continuation of the investigation into the suspected murder. These are still ongoing. The investigators are hoping for more details from the interrogations in the coming days. In addition to the suspect, other witnesses are also to be questioned.