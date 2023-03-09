An unidentified subject lost his life after committing a robbery against a citizen in the sector of the ‘Los Poporos’ monument in Valledupar.

The events occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to preliminary versions, the young man in the company of another subject on a motorcycle approached the citizen to snatch his belongings.

However, when fleeing, a person noticed the theft and shot at the aforementioned criminals.

For this reason, one of the alleged thieves collapsed during the march, while the other continued to flee on a motorcycle badly injured.

The National Police transferred the person left on the public road to a care center where they reported his death.

As of press time, the authorities were conducting preliminary investigations into the case.