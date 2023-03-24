Through a statement, the Attorney General’s Office announced the suspension of all arrest warrants that were issued against people who were recognized by the national government with political status of the armed group now called the Central Staff of the Farc.

As indicated by the entity, around noon on March 24, the measure will be in force until June 30, 2023 and would cover Walter Freddy Ruiz Montaño, Luis Carlos Pinilla Cortéz, Renzo Alirio Martínez, Ramiro Pinzón Novoa and Robinson de Jesús González. .

The measure was taken in response to the request of President Gustavo Petro, so that in “use of the legal and constitutional faculties that assist him”, the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, issued Resolution 0-0153 of March 24 of 2023, where he declared the total suspension of the arrest warrants for the now representatives with political status.

It should be remembered that this recognition was possible with resolution No. 038 of March 8, 2023 by the President of the Republic. In addition, he indicated that “they will integrate the Oversight, Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (MVMV)”.

The document added that the information will be communicated to the International Criminal Police Organization – Interpol, as well as to the other authorities “for purposes of immediate and strict compliance.”

The Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that this measure reflects the “commitment of the Attorney General’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office to support, from their powers, the decisions that benefit the obtaining of peace.”

Finally, prosecutor Barbosa, in the official issuance of the document, added:

“Through the suspension of arrest warrants for the ELN, the dissidents, we have accompanied the peace efforts of this Government. We believe in the idea that the reconciliation of Colombians can be achieved. But we also reject the idea of ​​establishing peace processes and not bringing drug traffickers to justice in Colombian territory. We are friends of peace, but we are not friends of drug trafficking.”

Signatories of the Peace Agreement denounce threats by FARC dissidents

Signatories of the 2016 Peace Agreement in the Mariana Páez territorial zone, in Mesetas, Meta, would be experiencing a serious security situation, since they denounce that they are receiving threats to leave their territory, which would come from Farc dissidents.

Given this, El Tiempo learned that Mauricio Lizcano, director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency, assured that the national government recognizes its commitment to comply with the peace agreements, which is why the president would have to go personally “to verify and install the PMU”, Unified Command Post in Meta.

The situation has sparked a debate where compliance with the document agreed with the ex-guerrilla is questioned and before which, according to President Gustavo Petro, some adjustments must be made.

Several figures have expressed their concern about the security situation presented by the signatories, among them Rodrigo Londoño, president of the Comunes Party and ex-commander of the extinct Farc.

The leader expressed his concern during the discussion The Truth of the Conflict, which took place at the Javeriana University in the country’s capital, where he referred to the need for the signatories of the document to have security guarantees.

He added that since the signing of the agreement until March 2023, there have been more than 350 murders that have ended the lives of signatories in different parts of the national territory, in addition to the threats of which they have been victims so that they leave their territories. and that have generated a delicate situation of displacement. with Infobae

