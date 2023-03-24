Home News Suspend arrest warrants against FARC dissident negotiators
News

Suspend arrest warrants against FARC dissident negotiators

by admin
Suspend arrest warrants against FARC dissident negotiators

Through a statement, the Attorney General’s Office announced the suspension of all arrest warrants that were issued against people who were recognized by the national government with political status of the armed group now called the Central Staff of the Farc.

As indicated by the entity, around noon on March 24, the measure will be in force until June 30, 2023 and would cover Walter Freddy Ruiz Montaño, Luis Carlos Pinilla Cortéz, Renzo Alirio Martínez, Ramiro Pinzón Novoa and Robinson de Jesús González. .

The measure was taken in response to the request of President Gustavo Petro, so that in “use of the legal and constitutional faculties that assist him”, the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, issued Resolution 0-0153 of March 24 of 2023, where he declared the total suspension of the arrest warrants for the now representatives with political status.

It should be remembered that this recognition was possible with resolution No. 038 of March 8, 2023 by the President of the Republic. In addition, he indicated that “they will integrate the Oversight, Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (MVMV)”.
It may interest you: Between 2020 and 2022, the SAE received 20,921 records of seizure of assets: Prosecutor’s Office

The document added that the information will be communicated to the International Criminal Police Organization – Interpol, as well as to the other authorities “for purposes of immediate and strict compliance.”

The Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that this measure reflects the “commitment of the Attorney General’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office to support, from their powers, the decisions that benefit the obtaining of peace.”

See also  Zhang Wenhong's thousand-word long article: This wave of epidemic is a cold spring and spring is bound to come. There is nothing to be afraid of – People – cnBeta.COM

Finally, prosecutor Barbosa, in the official issuance of the document, added:

“Through the suspension of arrest warrants for the ELN, the dissidents, we have accompanied the peace efforts of this Government. We believe in the idea that the reconciliation of Colombians can be achieved. But we also reject the idea of ​​establishing peace processes and not bringing drug traffickers to justice in Colombian territory. We are friends of peace, but we are not friends of drug trafficking.”

Signatories of the Peace Agreement denounce threats by FARC dissidents

Signatories of the 2016 Peace Agreement in the Mariana Páez territorial zone, in Mesetas, Meta, would be experiencing a serious security situation, since they denounce that they are receiving threats to leave their territory, which would come from Farc dissidents.

Given this, El Tiempo learned that Mauricio Lizcano, director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency, assured that the national government recognizes its commitment to comply with the peace agreements, which is why the president would have to go personally “to verify and install the PMU”, Unified Command Post in Meta.

The situation has sparked a debate where compliance with the document agreed with the ex-guerrilla is questioned and before which, according to President Gustavo Petro, some adjustments must be made.

Several figures have expressed their concern about the security situation presented by the signatories, among them Rodrigo Londoño, president of the Comunes Party and ex-commander of the extinct Farc.

The leader expressed his concern during the discussion The Truth of the Conflict, which took place at the Javeriana University in the country’s capital, where he referred to the need for the signatories of the document to have security guarantees.

See also  [Baoji]Strict investigation and control to ensure campus safety_Shaanxi Provincial People's Government

He added that since the signing of the agreement until March 2023, there have been more than 350 murders that have ended the lives of signatories in different parts of the national territory, in addition to the threats of which they have been victims so that they leave their territories. and that have generated a delicate situation of displacement. with Infobae

You may also like

AMD unveils new details on FSR 3, aims...

Massive protests in France force the cancellation of...

Fear of default by European banks drags stocks

Teachers and principals attacked, Valditara: “Worrying escalation, but...

One injured in a serious traffic accident in...

“We wanted Keanu Reeves to be like Gene...

Violent protests in France postpone the visit of...

Boyacá Police published poster of the most wanted...

Anarchist procession tomorrow, checks already in place in...

El Salvador expects the arrival of 78,000 visitors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy