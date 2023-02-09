By court order, the eviction process for 20 homes located in the sector known as Juanchito in the Campestre B neighborhood of the municipality of Dosquebradas was suspended.

According to the operational director of Physical Control of the Government Secretariat Mauro Yesid Bedoya explained “complying with a police order, after failing in the first and second instance a guardianship action filed by a group of people that resulted in an unfair ruling, we had to carry out this operation that is legal in nature because we are recovering a protective forest area and a section through which the road passes. Throughout the process, the families were represented by legal representatives who know due process and the first and second instance ruling is confirmed. It is worth remembering that a year ago, this operation was going to be carried out, which was suspended by a Judge of the Republic, however, at that moment 6 families left their homes and we accompanied them in the voluntary eviction.

However, and at noon today, the municipal administration of Dosquebradas received the provisional court order to suspend the eviction; a measure that was complied with by the officials who vacated the property.