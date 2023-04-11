news-txt”>

“Instead of teaching geography, history and mathematics, the teacher would have made them sing religious hymns or pray. It is therefore a violation of an obligation established by law. If it is a question of religious songs, the red flag or reading the Republic during the hour of mathematics, it does not change”. This was said by Minister Giuseppe Valditara who spoke live on Tg4-Diario del Giorno on Retequattro regarding the news of the Sardinian teacher suspended for 20 days from teaching after she had had a small rosary made and recited some prayers on the last day of school before the Christmas holidays.

The minister underlined that on the basis of the technical report received – which he possesses and is confidential – it was not an isolated case but that previously there have been “several good-natured interventions by the headteacher and the process took place on different months”. There was therefore “the activation of a disciplinary procedure which ended with the famous 20-day sanction. A sanction which is overall – said Valditara – not particularly high in the context of the sanctions that can be paid.

After that, as soon as the news emerged, I asked for a detailed report on the facts and we also sent the inspectors to verify that the procedure was correct because a minister cannot cancel a disciplinary procedure, he can verify that the procedure was correct. Obviously the teacher can appeal to the labor judge. I can only say that here we are not dealing with the episodic recitation of a prayer, but from the documentation it is a matter of repeated prayers and religious songs in the disciplinary hours” Valditara also denied that it was a music teacher, specifying that the primary school teacher had to teach” history, geography and even mathematics, the official documents show this”.