Suspended work at the site of the fall of the wall in Juanambú, Cali

Suspended work at the site of the fall of the wall in Juanambú, Cali

The emergency registered in the Juanambú neighborhood, located in commune 2 of Santiago de Cali, after the collapse of a private structuregenerated the preventive evacuation of four properties and 27 people.

“It is a building (in construction) of 7 floors with two basements, it was in the excavation process and what can be evidenced is that the excavation made the neighboring buildings unstable, especially two,” explained Rodrigo Zamorano, Secretary of Emergency and Disaster Risk Management.

“They must present a contingency and mitigation planto mitigate and that the possible materialization of this risk of the neighboring properties can be corrected, once this program is presented with the conservatorship, with Security and Justice and with EMCALI, it could be allowed to start the works and that would be done by Police inspector”, added Zamorano.

In addition, the public servant indicated that an inspection was made to the site with the construction companiesthe insurance company, Security and Justice, the Police and EMCALI.

Through the Police inspection and the Undersecretary of Inspection, Surveillance and Control, the suspension of the work was ordered.

The Cali Fire Department attended the scene:

The Juanambú neighborhood has local, between restaurants and places of lodging. It adjoins the Granada neighborhood, where there are more restaurants, bars and nightclubs. It is one of the pink areas of Cali.

The well-being of the people has already been solved. Prevention work was carried out, recommendations are given, units return to the station. Construction company personnel remained, in charge of the scene”, they indicated in the Fire Department, adding that no injuries were reported after this structure collapsed.

