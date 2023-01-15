President of the Chamber of Commerce says that actions must be articulated to defend this road project, the most important for Cauca in the last 40 years.

By Aura Isabel Olano

After long awaiting the construction of the dual carriageway in the Popayán-Santander de Quilichao section of the Pan-American international highway, paralyzed for seven years, the contract was finally awarded to the Nuevo Cauca consortium, which began work on November 1, 2022 with the earthworks.

When this project, with great social and economic impact, was going well, the suspension of the work by the concessionaire was announced today, due to the continued theft of machinery, which already exceeds 700 thousand dollars.

On such a delicate situation, the newspaper La Campana spoke with the executive president of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, Ana Fernanda Muñoz Otoya, who from that entity led the rescue of this fundamental 4G, and was commissioned by the Nuevo Cauca consortium to comment on what what is happening, in order to articulate actions to defend the most important road project in Cauca.

LC Why were the works on the Popayán Santander de Quilichao dual carriageway suspended?

A.F.M.O. This morning, January 12, a statement was issued by the Nuevo Cauca concession informing that the works on the dual carriageway were suspended, but without further information. I immediately called Julián Navarro, director of the consortium, who told me that yesterday, January 11, another machine was stolen from the company, in total they have stolen: three dump trucks, two trucks and a backhoe, for an amount of 700 thousand dollars, which is very serious for the concessionaire.

Ana Fernanda Muñoz Otoya, executive president of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce.

LC How can communities in the sector help to prevent theft?

A.F.M.O. We had already generated a space; I spoke with Gerardo Castrillón Paz, president of the Cauca Communal Federation, to organize a meeting with the community action boards of the municipalities neighboring the dual carriageway, because we need people to take over this road project, which is from Cauca , that he controls, that he realizes what is happening, because the criminal action affects all the inhabitants of the sector, it is their jobs, it is their well-being, it is the sale of food and many other services for the workers, this work generates a great economic dynamics for the environment. This is the most important project that the department of Cauca has had in the last 40 years and we suffered it to be able to move forward.

LC How to avoid this criminal action?

A.F.M.O. We must work together as a department, it is an articulation of all the actors and do what we have to do. We have to speak with the Army commander and with other authorities to guarantee the safety of the work, provide protection so that construction can be activated again, because we are talking about the generation of 5,000 jobs in the area. The consortium gave me free rein to comment on this serious problem and guide the actions we must take. We are going to see how the Ministers of Defense and Transport help us.

LC What will be asked of the ministers?

A.F.M.O. To the Ministry of Defense, to strengthen the presence of the public force in the area; to the Ministry of Transportation, to permanently monitor this process, it is an articulated work of the institutionality and the community, we cannot leave the concessionaire alone, we must protect this project that is from Cauca and Colombia.

LC Has the new Cauca concession already filed a lawsuit?

A.F.M.O. I still don’t know, I imagine so that, in addition, there is a claim before the insurers. Among other things, all the information has been delivered to the National Infrastructure Agency, that is, the ANI knows what is happening. I know that tomorrow the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, will discuss this matter.

Three dump trucks, two trucks and a backhoe have been stolen from the concessionaire Nuevo Cauca, which builds the Popayán Santander de Quilichao dual carriageway, for an amount of 700 thousand dollars.

LC In addition to the theft of machinery, there seems to be dark forces that intend to sabotage the construction of the dual carriageway. Can you have an idea about this?

A.F.M.O. I wouldn’t know and it’s hard to imagine for whom this project is a problem.

LC What heavy machinery disappears, as if it were something that can be easily hidden, without anyone seeing?

A.F.M.O. I agree with you, that must be investigated, because there is no way that a backhoe can be stolen and nobody will notice, it is a heavy machine, not a cell phone.