The Pereira Energy Company informs the community of the following service suspensions in different sectors of the city: tomorrow at Los Héroes II from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, on Wednesday there will be no service on Avenida Circunvalar (carrera 13) from 8th Street to 10th Street between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm, due to meter adjustments; in blocks 1 and 2 of the Bello Horizonte neighborhood from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for maintenance and vegetation control. On Friday, August 11, also from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., due to the adaptation of electrical networks in El Plumón alto lots 1 to 52 and towers 6, 7, and 8 of San Mateo.
Suspension of energy service
