Suspension of Flights by Dominican Company Sky High at Holguin Airport

Flights to the Dominican Republic Suspended from Holguín Airport

Cuban airport authorities have announced the suspension of flights by the Dominican company Sky High from the “Frank País” International Airport in Holguín for the remainder of November and on hold for the remainder of the year. The announcement was made through the airport’s social media channels.

In response to inquiries from users about the suspensions of flights to the Dominican Republic, airport officials confirmed that Sky High will not be operating until the end of the year and assured that any changes will be communicated in a timely manner.

This news came after a user reported that flights to the Dominican Republic from Holguín Airport have been canceled until December 31. Another user also mentioned that flights of the Air Century company have also been suspended.

Despite these last-minute cancellations, several international airlines continue to operate flights to Holguín in November. American Airlines, for example, maintains a daily flight from Miami, and charters from the United States will connect Miami and Tampa.

Other airlines that operate in Holguín include Viva Aerobus, Condor, and Neos. Viva Aerobus offers flights to and from Cancun every Tuesday, Condor connects Holguín with Frankfurt on Wednesdays and Sundays, and Neos has weekly frequencies to and from Milano Malpensa, passing through Havana and Holguín.

Travelers are advised to contact the Holguín airport information desk at the numbers provided to get updates on daily flights or any other related information.

Share this: Facebook

X

