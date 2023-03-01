The surprising suspension of operations of the low-cost airline Viva Air unleashed a crisis on Tuesday at the airports of the main Colombian cities where thousands of people were left adrift, a situation that spread to neighboring Peru.

Viva Air, created in 2009, is facing a serious financial crisis and made the decision to suspend national and international airlines after the authorities rejected its request for integration with Avianca to overcome its financial crisis.

The company argues that the decision of the Civil Aeronautics, Aerocivil, to issue a “communication acknowledging the interests of various third parties on Viva’s urgent request to allow its integration with a stronger and larger group of airlines” will give as a result “further delays in making a decision.”

According to Viva, the delay of the aeronautical authorities in making a decision has led it to present numerous evidences to the Colombian Government to demonstrate that “it is in a critical financial situation” and the only way in which it could continue flying is the integration that it demands. .

The company has 35 internal routes and flights to Argentina, Peru, Brazil, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

AFFECTED PASSENGERS

The suspension of operations took passengers, many of them foreigners, who were waiting for their flights with Viva Air by surprise, which led to protests and verbal attacks at the El Dorado airports in Bogotá; José María Córdova, from Medellín; Ernesto Cortissoz, from Barranquilla and Rafael Núñez, from Cartagena, mainly.

The cancellation of flights also left hundreds of passengers stranded at the international airports of Lima and Cusco, for which the Government of Peru announced that it is going to initiate an administrative process against the Colombian airline.

Samuel Ramos, one of those injured in Bogotá because he had a flight to Cartagena de Indias with his mother, found out about the airline’s decision upon arriving at the airport.

“We started calling, but the line has an answering machine where they don’t say anything,” he explained, adding that Aerocivil has not given them an answer either.

HELP FROM OTHER AIRLINES

Given the cessation of operations of Viva Air, Aerocivil assured this Tuesday that the airlines Latam, Avianca and Satena “offer the alternative transportation on shared routes, according to the availability of seats, at no additional cost.”

Avianca, for example, assured that “passengers who have confirmed tickets or reservations issued to fly on February 27, 28 and March 1 must go directly to the airports. Said relocation will be done free of charge and in order of arrival, on Avianca flights that have availability.

Likewise, it announced that it will operate the flights to Lima and Buenos Aires in planes with greater capacity on a temporary basis. In the case of Peru, Avianca will have A320 aircraft that have 60 more seats for some flights, while maintaining its regular operation in the A139 fleet. As for Argentina, some itineraries will be used in the double-aisle fleet of the Boeing 787 family, which has 70 more seats for a total of 250 passengers.

Additionally, Avianca will temporarily close its sales between today and tomorrow on routes within Colombia where Viva passengers need to be rearranged to have more seats available.

“Today, it doesn’t matter what color our logo is, the priority is to help Viva passengers. For this reason, we make available to the authorities and especially to users a comprehensive plan that includes measures such as: additional flights, a larger capacity fleet and temporary closure of sales on routes where it is necessary to relocate travelers. Here we are, here we continue and we will evaluate additional actions in the coming days to continue guaranteeing the country’s connectivity at this juncture,” said Frederico Pedreira, Avianca’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Now is the time for us as an industry to help the hundreds of thousands of passengers who are affected by a crisis that was clearly preventable. Aerocivil has already enabled mechanisms so that we can protect users and our task is to make all our capacity to do so available to the country,” said Avianca CEO Adrian Neuhauser.

Wingo also announced that it maintains the endorsement agreement with Viva Air so that affected passengers can be relocated on their flights from Bogotá to Medellín, Cali, Santa Marta, Cartagena and Lima, and from Medellín to Bogotá, Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and Cancun, Mexico).

In the same way, the Dominican Arajet announced facilities for Viva Air passengers who had purchased flights to Santo Domingo from five Colombian cities.

Meanwhile, the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, suggested that the state company Satena attend to the affected passengers.

«We woke up with the news on television about Viva Air, a company that goes bankrupt and leaves some people thrown out at airports with sold tickets. One says, Satena, which is currently managed by the Air Force, should operate here immediately, at least in defense of these users,” said Petro.

Also in Peru, the airlines Latam and Sky announced support for passengers who had scheduled flights these days with Viva Air.

INVESTIGATION AND PETITION

The Colombian Superintendency of Transportation asked Viva to guarantee “the rights of users, implementing the planned actions” to fulfill the transportation contracts.

He also said that he will investigate violations of customer rights and urged Viva to “maintain communication channels with users.”

Last November, Avianca and Viva Air appealed a decision by Aerocivil to reject the integration of both companies, considering that this could generate an undue restriction of competition.

Among the arguments that Aerocivil gave are that “this economic group would reach 100% participation in 16 national routes” and that, “in terms of free competition, it would mean a setback and a return to levels that were not seen in the country ago. more than seven years.”

On January 19, the Colombian authorities informed the two airlines that they had to formally request their integration again, after the Civil Aeronautics decided to study the request to join under other regulations, after which Viva canceled some routes earlier this month. nationals.

For its part, the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) reported this Tuesday that it will initiate an administrative process against Viva Air, for non-compliance with the coverage service of its routes to and from Peru. Given the indefinite suspension of flights

José Carlos Vela, head of Indecopi Lima Norte, pointed out that at least 300 passengers were affected by the temporary suspension of the Colombian airline’s flights, however, formal requirements are being made for them to be compensated.