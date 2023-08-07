Home » Suspension of the aqueduct service
Suspension of the aqueduct service

The water supply will be affected tomorrow in the Government, 17th street to 21st between races 13 and 19 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm Due to the maintenance of the pressure regulating valves, the company Aguas y Aguas, announced the suspension scheduled for the Maraya, Jardín II and III, Los Cedros, Parque del Café, Inem, Calasanz, Tisú complex and Oncólogos de Occidente neighborhoods between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm on August 9.

This announcement is also for Alejandría, Villa Navarra, Villa del Sur, Villa Ligia, Jaime Pardo and Nueva Villa, that same day but from 1:00 to 5:00 pm The hotline 6063401116 will be enabled as well as the tank truck service when required.

