And marriage scheduled for this March 1 in Santa Marta can be found at uncertainty due to the suspension of flights Viva Air . A family of at least 23 people is ‘stranded’ in Cali no solution from the airline .



Jennifer Arias he suffers a harrowing case a few hours before one of the most important moments of his life: his wedding. At the event that has more than 50 guests, only three people could attend: the bride, the groom and the godmother, because the other relatives are in uncertainty in the airport from Cali despite having purchased the tickets well in advance and having confirmed the itinerary.

According to the girlfriend in an interview with THE REPORTER, the marriage had been scheduled for more than a year. Hotel reservations, food, and all the preparations for the celebration of the sacrament have already been paid for. However, now they live a drama due to the controversial case of Viva due to the suspension of operations on its national and international flights.

Arias has been meeting her fiancé in Santa Marta since Sunday to finalize the details of the wedding, and when they had everything ready, what they least imagined was that they would have problems due to the flights of the attendees. The woman arrived at the airport at 8:00 in the morning to look for a solution. He affirms that they are not offered any alternative and that they found out about the situation through the news, because they did not even contact them to inform them about the cancellation of the flight on which their relatives and those of their partner were coming.

“They didn’t even send us an email or anything to let us know. They just washed their hands and hid. They don’t offer us reimbursement of money. It is a single flight of the family group. I’m getting married on March 1st and I don’t have anyone here. My family and guests were arriving today at 4:00 in the afternoon and now I don’t know if I’m going to get married alone. Here is only my boyfriend and our godmother, nobody else. There are 23 people who were going to come on the same flight and now I don’t know how we are going to do it, ”she said.

It might interest you: Chaos at Simón Bolívar airport due to cancellation of Viva Air flights

He added: “We had everything ready: Hotels, food, transport. And at this time there is no one who will answer me for that money, in such a case we cannot solve it,” the citizen expressed with anguish.

He also indicated: “I approached the aeronautics looking for a solution, but they don’t answer me. From here at the Simón Bolívar airport, the only thing they tell me is that I have to wait, and my relatives there tell them the same thing. This is distressing, desperate. I had everything to make my day dream and it’s falling apart,” Jennifer said, her voice cracking.

As JenniferDozens of users have been affected by the company’s decision Viva to suspend its operations.

“This decision, unprecedented by the entity, will result in new delays in making a decision, so Viva is unfortunately forced to announce the suspension of its operations with immediate effect.”the company announced.

You may be interested: Suspension of Viva Air operations nationally and internationally



Viva Air, to face the economic crisis it is going through, sought to integrate with Avianca, an option that the Colombian authorities have so far rejected.