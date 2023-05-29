‘Suspicion of preferential treatment for children’ Election Commission, emergency meeting on the 30th… Personnel transparency plans will be discussed

▲Rep. Man-hee Lee, secretaries of the ruling party of the National Assembly Public Administration and Security Committee, and Rep. Woo-taek Jeong and Eun-hee Cho visited the Central Election Commission in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi-do on the 23rd to protest North Korea’s hacking attempts and suspicion of preferential employment for the children of the secretary general, Secretary General Park Chan-jin and Deputy Secretary General Song Bong-seop. are interviewing etc. (yunhap news)

The National Election Commission, where allegations of preferential treatment for children of high-ranking executives, including former and current presidents, arose, are expected to hold an emergency meeting on the 30th to discuss personnel transparency measures.

According to the National Election Commission on the 29th, an emergency committee meeting will be held on the 30th and 31st, respectively. On the 30th, the NEC reform plan will be discussed, and on the 31st, the results of the special audit will be reported to four people, including Secretary General Park Chan-jin, Deputy General Manager Song Bong-seop, Jeju Standing Committee member Shin Woo-yong, and Gyeongnam NEC executives.

According to the National Election Commission, the children of six former and incumbent executives are suspected of receiving preferential treatment in the recruitment process. Through the National Election Commission’s own complete enumeration investigation, it was found that many of the 4th and 5th grade public servants had hired their children. Apart from the special investigation, the NEC is conducting a full investigation into cases of hiring children of civil servants of grade 5 or higher with experience.

Previously, the National Election Commission conducted its own special audit when suspicions of preferential employment for children arose. During this process, President Park and Deputy Director Song expressed their intention to resign voluntarily, and the NEC was scheduled to process their dismissal on the 1st of the following month, but as additional suspicions were raised, the process of their dismissal was also moved forward to the 31st.

On the other hand, an additional suspicion was raised that day that colleagues of some high-ranking executives participated as interviewers and gave close to perfect scores when hiring children. After the meeting on the 31st, National Election Commission Chairman Noh Tae-ak plans to officially announce the position of the NEC.