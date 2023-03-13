Home News Suspicious female death in Siirt: 27-year-old Kader… – Current News
The address of the suspicious woman’s death, this time Siirt it happened.

According to the information obtained, the incident occurred in the Botan Valley Seyir Terası location. Destiny Star The young girl named fell from the rocks by losing her balance for an undetermined reason. His friends, who saw that Yıldız fell, reported the situation to 112 health teams. Upon the notification, health and gendarmerie teams came to the scene. It was determined that 27-year-old Kader Yıldız, who fell from the rocks, died.

The lifeless body of the unfortunate young woman Kader Yıldız was taken to the morgue of Siirt Training and Research Hospital.

Gendarme launched an investigation into the incident.

