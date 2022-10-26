Listen to the audio version of the article

In just over three months, 300 applications arrived, more than three every day. In Rome, the “Sustainable Business” award was awarded to twelve Italian small and medium-sized enterprises at the second edition of the Sustainability Forum by Il Sole 24 Ore and the Holy See, with the patronage of the Pontifical Academy for Life, in collaboration with the Small Industry of Confindustria and with Banco Bpm main partner. The recognition, introduced this year, is a recognition for SMEs who have focused on sustainability to overcome crises.

Three winners for four categories

The Milanese publishing house Iperborea, Xera of breaking latest news, which deals with the recovery and recycling of materials present in hardware devices, and Sicit of Vicenza, specialized in the production of biostimulants in agriculture, were awarded in the category “Environmental sustainability”. In the “Digital Sustainability” category, awards were given to the Trentino start-up of sustainable clothing Atotus and the Milanese AWorld, which develops apps and IT platforms, and Connexia, which operates in marketing and communication.

Social and resilience

In the “Social sustainability2” category, the Turin-based Homes4all, which deals with social housing, the Brescia-based Omb Saleri, engaged in the mechanical sector, and the Princes Industrie Alimentari, which operates in the processing of tomatoes in the Foggia area, won. The 2Resilience category saw the prevalence of the cultural enterprise Accademia di Musica Arte Teatro – Amat di Siena, the Pellicano Coop. Sociale di Bologna, engaged in childcare services, and the Roman High Quality Food, a company in the agro-industrial sector. Banco Bpm, as main partner, awarded a special prize to the Sicit company.

Cartia d’Asero: “Esg rating in the pipeline dedicated to SMEs”

The Sole 24 Ore group is about to develop «an ESG rating tool aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises with the aim of giving uniformity of measurement to the adjustments in the ESG context». This was announced by the managing director of the publishing group, Mirja Cartia d’Asero, opening the Sustainability Forum. Cartia d’Asero stated that Il Sole 24 Ore is committed to a change of pace in the corporate culture “from a more sustainable and inclusive perspective”. The law that provides for the certification of gender equality, recalls Cartia d’Asero, “has the objective of encouraging companies to adopt appropriate policies to reduce the gender gap in all areas that are most critical, such as career opportunities , equal pay for equal jobs, policies for the management of gender differences and the protection of motherhood ”.