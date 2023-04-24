“Sustainable Classrooms” is the contest launched by Urbaser and the Municipal Education Secretariat – news

The closing of the process for receiving proposals for environmental education projects will be June 9, 2023.

As of today, April 24, 2023, educational institutions, both public and private in Popayán, that work on environmental education projects, will be able to participate in the contest. “Sustainable classrooms”, organized by Urbaser and the Municipal Education Secretariat.

The components that will be considered are: territory, sustainability, climate change and ecologywhich are important because the ecosystems are quite deteriorated and a timely, efficient and very coherent intervention by the community is required.

You have to start by changing the chip, because everything in nature is circular, it must be respected, valued and put to effective use so that they can regenerate ecosystems, thinking about what we are going to leave to future generations, said Eisenhower Ramírez, an official from Urbaser.

The evaluation criteria that the juries will take into account are transversality, relevance, transcendence and sustainability. The closing of the process for receiving proposals is June 9, 2023 and the publication of the lists of participants on June 12. The evaluation and qualification will take place from June 15 to 30 and the selection of the finalist projects will take place on July 14. It is worth mentioning that some educational institutions have been working on these projects and experiences for some time, therefore, there is awareness in this regard and it is expected that many more initiatives will register this year.