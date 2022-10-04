Listen to the audio version of the article

The effects of the health emergency triggered by Covid have left a mark on Italy’s path towards the sustainable development goals included in the UN 2030 Agenda: compared to the pre-pandemic condition, the level recorded in 2021 is still below that for most of the indicators (10 out of 17), while improvements are recorded only for two “goals”, namely clean energy and work and economic growth. This is what emerges from the report from the Asvis 2022 Report presented on the occasion of the opening of the sixth edition of the Sustainable Development Festival organized by the Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development, the largest network of Italian civil society, active since 2016 with the mission of promoting the UN 2030 Agenda in Italian society.

The balance of the decade: eight objectives improve



The situation is different if we evaluate the long term, because between 2010 and 2021 there are improvements for eight objectives: sustainable food and agriculture, health, education, gender equality, energy system, innovation, responsible consumption and production, fight against climate change. However, there is an overall deterioration for five “goals”: poverty, water, terrestrial ecosystem, solid institutions and international cooperation. While the situation remains substantially unchanged for four objectives: economic and employment conditions, inequalities, sustainable cities and communities and protection of marine ecosystems.

The proposals to politics

In 2018, before the elections, Asvis proposed a decalogue of actions to all political forces, many of which joined the initiative. Some of those proposals have become reality: above all the inclusion in the Constitution of environmental protection and the principle of intergenerational justice but also the transformation of the Interministerial Committee for Economic Planning (CIPE) into an Interministerial Committee for Economic Planning and Development sustainable. The Alliance has replicated the experience, presenting to the political forces before the elections of 25 September ten proposals of a transversal nature that illustrate the priorities for our country.

Among other things, the Decalogue calls for the effective application of the new constitutional principles linked to sustainable development and to young and future generations and, thinking of the new Chambers that will meet for the first time on October 13, to integrate sustainable development in the reorganization of the commissions parliamentarians. The concrete implementation of the transversal priorities of the NRP is also urged and in particular to guarantee effective gender equality, create a work plan for young people, framed in a pact for youth employment, significantly reduce territorial inequalities, enhancing the role of the South, to consider the digital transition as an enabling factor to accelerate the response to the social and environmental challenges of our time.