Sustainable diversification of supply chains needed

Sustainable diversification of supply chains needed

The production of active ingredients of medicines completely Europa to retrieve, according to the words of Stephan Eder, head of the German and European business of the Stada Group, never succeed. The pharmaceutical industry could hardly reverse globalization in isolation – and society’s willingness to pay would not go along with it either. Rather, it comes down to a variety of providers for supply-critical active ingredients and a redundancy of supply chains to reduce dependence on monopoly suppliers in the Far East and make supply bottlenecks less likely in the future.

