Sustainable homes, a way to reduce expenses for families

Sustainable homes, a way to reduce expenses for families

Climate action, circular economy, carbon neutrality and financing for environmentally friendly buildings were some of the topics discussed at the first Camacol Verde Congress that took place in Pereira, in which the scope of developing sustainable housing was also discussed.

The director of the National Planning Department (DNP), Jorge Iván González highlighted the importance of making more sustainable cities, as well as the work carried out with Camacol to consolidate the National Development Plan (PND). “In fact, after a participatory dynamic and listening to the union’s observations, we adjusted the article that determined the ceilings for social housing in Tax Value Units (UVT) and left them at minimum wages.”

In this regard, the president of Camacol, Guillermo Herrera, added that all the actions taken should aim to reverse the contraction in sales faced by housing and reduce costs when acquiring this offer, and, in line with the theme of Camacol Verde , the importance of building sustainable points in that direction. “Exploring environmentally friendly designs can reduce costs associated with housing and has the potential to generate savings. For this reason, we believe that green is the only option and, given this scenario, we must build homes that generate less costs for those who are going to inhabit them, especially those who buy social interest housing (VIS), which forces us to analyze how the cost impacts the freedom of households to be able to spend on what they need”.

Herrera recalled that, in Bogotá, low-income families can spend up to 40% of their income on costs associated with housing. “Precisely, what we want with sustainable construction is to reduce water and energy costs, and it is something that will be possible when they have more environmentally friendly homes.”

