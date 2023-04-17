Sustainable innovation in packaging: New Squeeze Nebulizer

Delivery by July 11, 2023

The sustainable revolution in packaging arrives in the nebulization sector.

Desall, in collaboration with one of the major multinationals in the packaging sector, invites designers and engineers to create a new squeeze misting system for liquids, dedicated to disposable bottles for the food, hygiene and cosmetics market.

The sector has shown a delay in the development of environmentally friendly solutions, with traditional misting systems that still do not respond to the growing needs for sustainability.

The objective of the call is to identify a dispensing mechanism – entirely recyclable – which allows the atomisation of liquids in the air through mechanical compression (squeezing), with a reduced number of components necessary for operation.

Participation in the competition is free and includes a prize of 5,000 euros destined for the most deserving proposal. will be taken into account technical feasibilityfrom the economic sustainabilityfrom the eco-friendlinessof the degree of innovation and of functionality/usability.

The Sponsor reserves the right to offer a fee of 2,500 euros for the purchase of the license for the economic exploitation of projects not recognized as winning proposals.

The deadline for submitting ideas is July 11, 2023.

https://bit.ly/Squeeze-Nebulizer

