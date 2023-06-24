Sustainable Mining, with Caicedo Licona

By Federico TabordaFedemichoco.

Mining can be sustainable, if mechanisms are applied that, in the end, are simple and effective, according to the Chocoano professor Carlos Arturo Caicedo Licona.

One of them is the use of the tree called PICHINDÉ, which is invasive and therefore helps the rapid recovery of areas degraded by extractive mining. In addition, mining is necessary to “wash the land of ferrous, gold, platinum and other elements that do not make it suitable for agriculture,” says Caicedo Licona.

And he adds: “El Chocó has been a miner for 500 years and will continue to be a miner for the rest of his life. Mining cannot be prohibited, nor does illegal mining exist here. That is our reason for being and our right”.

Ideally, mining should be followed by agroforestry practices that benefit the environment and agricultural activity.

