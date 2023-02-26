The SUV market is one of those that shows the greatest dynamism and they are among those preferred by consumers thanks to the fact that they have many advantages, they travel motorways, conventional roads and even make occasional forays into the city with average consumption. They have a much more attractive exterior presence and design and, above all, they have very comfortable interior equipment full of details because they are designed for the enjoyment of all its occupants.

Models such as Nissan Kicks, Qashqai, Murano and the recently launched Nissan X-Trail e-POWER are vehicles with greater volume and height to the ground that allow the family to be more comfortable in their urban transfers and on their road trips or adventure.

Currently, these types of models have high brand standards in terms of equipment, advanced technology, infotainment, safety, refined and exclusive finishes, which offer a superior experience.

Added to this, there are vehicles that offer added value by integrating advanced connectivity, auxiliary and security technologies that further reinforce the security system. In Nissan there are models with blind spot alert, cross traffic alert, intelligent 360º peripheral vision monitor with moving object detector.

They also have frontal collision alert, emergency braking assistant, ignition button and smart key, ascent and descent assistants, touch screen connectivity, among other technologies added to the fact that they have a lot of comfort and luxury finishes.

As the years go by, vehicles are increasingly superior in terms of equipment, design, technology and safety, taking into account the needs of customers, who are looking for vans for their family that have a connotation of greatness due to their space, height, breadth, safety and driving technologies.

These types of models currently have high brand standards in terms of advanced technology, safety, equipment, infotainment, radio with Apple Car Play and Android Auto system, refined and exclusive finishes that offer a superior experience.