Title: General Secretary Xi Jinping Visits Suzhou Industrial Park, Acknowledges Remarkable Growth

Subtitle: Suzhou Industrial Park Strives to be a World-Class High-Tech Park

Date: July 5, 20XX

Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province – General Secretary Xi Jinping, on his visit to Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, made a stop at the Suzhou Industrial Park Exhibition Center to gain insights into the progress and development of the high-tech park.

Suzhou Industrial Park, known for its exceptional commitment to innovation and opening up, has been granted permission to establish several prominent projects, including the Suzhou Laboratory, National Biopharmaceutical Technology Innovation Center, Third-Generation Semiconductor Technology Innovation Center, and New-Generation Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Development Pilot Zone. These initiatives have contributed significantly to achieving an impressive 74.8% and 58.5% output value of high-tech industries and strategic emerging industries respectively, out of the total output of industrial enterprises above designated sizes.

For seven consecutive years, Suzhou Industrial Park has consistently claimed the top spot in the comprehensive evaluation of national economic development zones. With its continuing efforts in open and innovative practices, the park is determined to become a world-class high-tech hub.

The visit by General Secretary Xi Jinping affirmed the remarkable growth and achievements of Suzhou Industrial Park, further bolstering the city’s reputation as a leading innovation-driven area within China. The General Secretary expressed his satisfaction with the park’s performance and emphasized the importance of sustained efforts to foster a conducive environment for further technological advancements and economic growth.

Suzhou Industrial Park’s success story serves as an inspiration for other regions nationwide, demonstrating the potential that exists when a focus is placed on embracing cutting-edge technologies and encouraging innovation.

As Suzhou Industrial Park continues to make strides towards its goal of becoming a world-class high-tech park, the city has received significant support from producers Shen Yong, planners Shi Wei Wang Pengfei, and reporters Yao Yao Wang Zihang. Additionally, aerial photographers Fan Kai, Xu Jingwei, and Wang Zhaoshun have provided captivating visuals showcasing the park’s impressive infrastructure and development. The coordination and assistance of Ma Yayang, Yan Ling, Zhang Xiaopeng, Liu Jianchang, and Yan Shen have been instrumental in bringing the park’s achievements to the forefront of national attention.

General Secretary Xi’s visit to Suzhou Industrial Park stands as a testament to the city’s dedication to innovation and continuous growth. As Suzhou City continues to attract high-tech enterprises and foster an environment conducive to breakthroughs, it solidifies its position as a leading force in China‘s technological advancements and economic development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

