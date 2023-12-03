Suzhou, Jiangsu: Seize the strategic opportunity of Yangtze River Delta integration to promote economic and social development to a new level

On November 30, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, chaired a symposium on further promoting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta in Shanghai and delivered an important speech. In the five years since the Yangtze River Delta integrated development strategy was proposed and implemented, Suzhou has actively seized this strategic opportunity and effectively promoted economic and social development to new heights.

Commuter Zhang Ermang spoke about his easy access to Suzhou from Shanghai, to work at Xinlong Innovation Optoelectronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. He commutes daily via the subway, which takes about 45 minutes. This convenient daily transit is due to successful cooperation between Shanghai and Jiangsu, namely the completion of Suzhou Metro Line 11, connecting the subways of the two cities at Kunshan Huaqiao Station.

The inter-provincial dead-end road connection project has also accelerated, further shortening travel distances and commuting times for residents of Shanghai and Jiangsu. This progress has significantly improved the traffic flow and connectivity between the two areas.

Additionally, the Shanghai-Taitong customs clearance and logistics integrated model has greatly improved customs clearance efficiency, saving time and reducing logistics costs for each container.

The “Shanghai-Pacific Link”, established in 2015, has resulted in the significant expansion of Taicang Port’s business volume. The capacity of the “shuttle buses” opened from Taicang Port to Yangshan Port has been expanded to 13, with one bus every 8 hours. This has greatly reduced transportation costs and time.

Moreover, collaborative pollution control has become a normal task for Suzhou, Shanghai, and Jiaxing. The three places have appointed more than 300 joint river chiefs, and the water quality compliance rate of the national examination sections of rivers and lakes within the demonstration area reached 100%.

These initiatives reflect the commitment to the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. Additionally, the improvements in transportation and logistics have created a more attractive environment for businesses and residents. The collaboration between Suzhou and Shanghai demonstrates the successful implementation of the Yangtze River Delta integrated development strategy, paving the way for further economic and social advancements.

Source: Suzhou News

Reporters: Huang Guanhua, Zhu Zhenhai, Wang Xiaofan

