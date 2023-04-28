Home » ‘Suzume’s Door Lock’, 5 million viewers ↑… The first film to be released this year :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
News

‘Suzume’s Door Lock’, 5 million viewers ↑… The first film to be released this year :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

by admin
‘Suzume’s Door Lock’, 5 million viewers ↑… The first film to be released this year :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Suzume’s Lockdown, Movie *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Correspondent Lee Jae-hoon = The Japanese animation film ‘Suzume’s Door Crackdown’, which caused box office syndrome this year, has opened wide the door to the hearts of Korean audiences.

On the 28th, according to the integrated computer network for movie theater tickets of the Film Promotion Committee, ‘Suzume’s Door Crackdown’, which was released in Korea on the 8th of last month, surpassed 5 million viewers at 4:10 pm on the 52nd day.

Previously, ‘Suzume’s Lockdown’ enjoyed explosive popularity, topping the box office for 35 consecutive days right after its release. On the 14th, it became the highest-grossing film released in Korea this year, surpassing the Japanese animation film ‘The First Slam Dunk’. ‘Suzume’s Door Crackdown’ is also the first film to surpass 5 million viewers this year.

‘Suzume’s Lockdown’ is the story of a girl ‘Suzume’ who accidentally opens a door that causes disaster, and desperately closes the door to prevent disasters from happening all over Japan. It is full of metaphors for the Great East Japan Earthquake that occurred on March 11, 2011, and it focused on healing the emotions of the people who were hurt rather than overcoming the disaster and bought a consensus. It is the last work in the ‘disaster trilogy’ following the previous works ‘Your Name’ (3.81 million people) and ‘Weathering Child’ (740,000 people).

associate_pic

[서울=뉴시스] Directed by Makoto Shinkai of ‘Suzume Crackdown’. 2023.04.28. (Photo = Courtesy of Media Castle) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

Director Shinkai, who visited Korea at the beginning of last month, returned to Korea on the 27th to repay the support of Korean fans and is digesting schedules such as interviews. He will appear on JTBC’s ‘News Room’ at 6 pm on the 29th.

See also  Goma: arrest by military intelligence of honorary president Joseph Sanane

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

You may also like

The security force ends the orgy of a...

In Arauca they presented concrete proposals to the...

Smart digitization as the key to success Hamburg...

The BBC chief announces his resignation over a...

Tribute to good football | kienyke

Theologian accuses the church of an insubstantial attitude...

Friday Hadith: ((That is because Allah is the...

Rosalbina, love at first sight with Luis Enrique...

EQS-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Munich: Munich Re...

Pact for Life is renewed in Buenaventura

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy