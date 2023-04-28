‘Suzume’s Door Lock’, 5 million viewers ↑… The first film to be released this year :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Suzume’s Lockdown, Movie *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Correspondent Lee Jae-hoon = The Japanese animation film ‘Suzume’s Door Crackdown’, which caused box office syndrome this year, has opened wide the door to the hearts of Korean audiences.

On the 28th, according to the integrated computer network for movie theater tickets of the Film Promotion Committee, ‘Suzume’s Door Crackdown’, which was released in Korea on the 8th of last month, surpassed 5 million viewers at 4:10 pm on the 52nd day.

Previously, ‘Suzume’s Lockdown’ enjoyed explosive popularity, topping the box office for 35 consecutive days right after its release. On the 14th, it became the highest-grossing film released in Korea this year, surpassing the Japanese animation film ‘The First Slam Dunk’. ‘Suzume’s Door Crackdown’ is also the first film to surpass 5 million viewers this year.

‘Suzume’s Lockdown’ is the story of a girl ‘Suzume’ who accidentally opens a door that causes disaster, and desperately closes the door to prevent disasters from happening all over Japan. It is full of metaphors for the Great East Japan Earthquake that occurred on March 11, 2011, and it focused on healing the emotions of the people who were hurt rather than overcoming the disaster and bought a consensus. It is the last work in the ‘disaster trilogy’ following the previous works ‘Your Name’ (3.81 million people) and ‘Weathering Child’ (740,000 people).

[서울=뉴시스] Directed by Makoto Shinkai of 'Suzume Crackdown'. 2023.04.28.

Director Shinkai, who visited Korea at the beginning of last month, returned to Korea on the 27th to repay the support of Korean fans and is digesting schedules such as interviews. He will appear on JTBC’s ‘News Room’ at 6 pm on the 29th.

