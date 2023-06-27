SV Ried brings attacking midfielder from Slovenia

The SV Guntamatic Ried squad for the 2023/2024 second division season is becoming more and more concrete. On Tuesday, the club announced the signing of attacking midfielder Nik Marinsek.

“Marinsek is an extremely dangerous attacking player who had an excellent season in Slovenia with a lot of points. He was the captain of his team NK Aluminij and had numerous offers from the Slovenian first division. I am all the more pleased that he will be able to play in the coming season will play at SV Ried”, says SVR sports director Wolfgang Fiala.

“The club wanted me, I noticed that in the talks. The existing infrastructure with the stadium and the training center also convinced me. I want to do my best for the team and I want to develop here,” emphasizes the 24-year-old.

In the last Slovenian second division season, Marinsek scored 21 goals in 29 games and provided a further eight goals.

The draw for the coming season should be announced during the course of today’s Tuesday.

Author

Thomas Streif

Editorial office Innviertel

Thomas Streif

