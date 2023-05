Was that it for SV Ried? Since the bitter 1-0 home defeat against Altach on Friday evening, this question has occupied the supporters of the Innviertel footballers. The chances are slim, you know that at the club. Of course, as long as the theoretical chance lives, you will try everything to create a (small) football miracle. On Friday evening, Ried plays in Hartberg, while Altach plays Austria Lustenau at home.