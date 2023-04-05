Home News SV Ried evokes the spirit of 2011
News

SV Ried evokes the spirit of 2011

by admin
SV Ried evokes the spirit of 2011

REED. There could not have been a more difficult draw for SV Guntamatic Ried in today’s ÖFB Cup semi-final: The Innviertler are fighting away at Rapid Vienna (8.30 p.m., live ORF one) for the final. According to the statistics, the Vikings didn’t really have to get on the bus to the federal capital yesterday: the Rieder bus drivers had to cover a total of around 22,500 kilometers for the eleven points that were kidnapped in the 45 games from Vienna.

See also  Tianjin Port Group has carried out nucleic acid screening for all employees and has completed more than 10,800 nucleic acid samples_Tianjin Nucleic Acid Test_Port_Organization

You may also like

Notification of the beginning of the political trial...

How to eat properly at Easter?

The US intends to weaken the “heart” of...

‘Ambassador’ night: Millos thrashed Defensa y Justicia 3-0

Mexico: The state is responsible for the dead...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

1st anniversary Carmelo Enrique Renteria Cuesta

Which osmium should you buy?

The President calls for the consolidation and strengthening...

Alias ​​’Omar’ was shot dead in Codazzi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy