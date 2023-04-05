REED. There could not have been a more difficult draw for SV Guntamatic Ried in today’s ÖFB Cup semi-final: The Innviertler are fighting away at Rapid Vienna (8.30 p.m., live ORF one) for the final. According to the statistics, the Vikings didn’t really have to get on the bus to the federal capital yesterday: the Rieder bus drivers had to cover a total of around 22,500 kilometers for the eleven points that were kidnapped in the 45 games from Vienna.