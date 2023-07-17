SV Ried: Negotiations with a center forward are ongoing

Around 800 visitors came to the Innviertel Arena on Friday evening to see SV Guntamatic Ried in the friendly against the German third division club Unterhaching. Rieder took the lead after just five minutes through an own goal from Unterhaching’s defender Markus Schwabl.

Previously, SVR newcomer Marc Andre Schmerböck brought the ball into the middle. Unterhaching equalized a few minutes later. The third division team from Bavaria scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute with a penalty. Ried’s Arjan Malic went clumsily into a duel beforehand.

“There’s still room for improvement because we haven’t always found the right solutions,” said SV Ried sports director Wolfgang Fiala in an OÖN interview after the game. The rest of the squad was already testing against Debrecen in Windischgarsten on Friday afternoon. The Hungarians won the game 1:4. At Riedern, Sanin Muminovic, a left-back, was put to the test as a tryout. The 32-year-old could not convince, he is no longer an issue.

Tonight, at 6 p.m. in Andorf, the Junge Vikings will test against top Spanish club RCD Mallorca. One or the other player of the first team may also get a few minutes of action. The focus of head coach Maximilian Senft is already fully on the season opener in the ÖFB Cup next Saturday (8.30 p.m.) at the Wels regional league club. “We can expect a very competitive game against a strong and extremely motivated team from Wels. The squad probably has the quality for the second division. I expect that we will bring even more to the pitch than Wels in terms of motivation and willingness to run,” says Fiala , who is still looking for two reinforcements with a lot of intensity.

Waiting for the center forward

A center forward has top priority, and a left central defender is also being brought in. “We are in negotiations with one or the other striker. I hope it will work out before the cup game,” says Fiala. We are looking for a physically strong player who can shield the ball well with his back to the goal, who is quick and dangerous. “Probably three quarters of all teams worldwide are looking for such a player type,” says Fiala.

According to reports, they have been in very close contact with a foreign striker for a long time. It should be negotiated intensively. “It’s about negotiating with the right sensitivity. I’m confident,” says Fiala.

Video interview with sports director Wolfgang Fiala:

This video is disabled



Please enable the Performance Cookies and Functional Cookies categories in your Cookie Settings to view this item. My cookie settings

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

Author

Thomas Streif

Editorial office Innviertel

Thomas Streif

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

