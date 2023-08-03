SV Waldhof finds new main sponsor

Mannheim. Shortly before the start of the season, third division soccer team SV Waldhof Mannheim found a new main sponsor. In the future, the logo of Crazybuzzer.de, a provider of online games and sports betting, can be seen on the chest of the blue and black. The SVW presented the jersey with the new sponsor’s print at the press conference ahead of the opening game at TSV 1860 Munich on Saturday (2 p.m.).

“As SV Waldhof Mannheim 07, we are happy about the good results of the talks and about the new main and jersey sponsor for the 2023/24 season,” said Markus Kompp, Managing Director of SV Waldhof, in a statement. Kompp is now hoping for a “trustful partnership”.

In mid-June, the previous main and shirt sponsor SI Trading left after just one season at SVW. The logistics and service company from the Friesenheimer Insel has so far contributed a mid-six-digit amount to the SVW budget. The departure of SI Trading had a certain explosiveness and a history: because the relationship between the main sponsor and the top management of Spielbetriebs-GmbH under Managing Director Kompp was not without tension. Irritations became public last March after SI Trading apparently prohibited SVW from printing the company logo on a special camouflage jersey for the game against Elversberg.

The Mannheim-based company McCate, which only got involved as a sponsor for the back of the Waldhöfer jersey at the start of the second half of the previous season, recently left the SVW after just six months.

“Since the chemistry with the game operating company was never right, we are ending our commitment, but continue to support the main club,” said McCate operations manager Stephan Christen, who was also the stadium spokesman for the blue-blacks until October 2022.

“With the partnership, we want to give a first sign of our commitment to supporting the German soccer and sports landscape as a whole. With its tradition, SV Waldhof Mannheim is a very attractive club, where the overall package of club, environment and fans was decisive for our decision to present our company on the Buwe jerseys,” said a spokesman for the new Waldhof financier in the Association notice quoted.

