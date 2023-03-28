The stock markets are massively unsettled. The corona pandemic, the war against Ukraine and the current banking crisis are causing high volatility on the stock markets and price losses. Gold once again proves to be a crisis currency and ultimate asset.

In crises, investors increasingly rely on gold

The price of gold developed positively during the pandemic, after the outbreak of war in Ukraine it rose sharply and, calculated in euros, reached a new all-time high. The events surrounding the Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse have again pushed up the price of the coveted precious metal.

This can be seen from the development of the gold price in the first quarter of 2023, which was successful for gold overall. At the beginning of the year, the price of gold rose from around 1,825 US dollars/ounce to around 1,950 US dollars over the course of January. The value then fell somewhat and began to soar again at the beginning of March 2023 to currently 1,982.17 DU dollars (as of March 21, 2023).

Ronny Wagner, money coach and gold expert, says about the development: “Gold continues where it left off in 2022. It’s rising. Gold is still a long way from the peak on August 6th, 2020 (London Fixing) of USD 2067.15, but reaching new highs seems only a matter of time.”

Factors influencing the price of gold: conflicts and central bank monetary policy

Ronny Wagner’s expectation is that the economic situation will deteriorate and, as a result, gold will soar. That could be the case if the central banks put their rate hike cycle on hold. In addition, the Ukraine/Russia conflict is far from resolved. A further escalation can occur here. The geopolitical upheavals between the world powers, such as on the subject of Taiwan, are also causing unrest on the markets. In this uncertain situation, gold will again prove its strength as a crisis and inflation-proof asset.

The level of bond yields affects the price of gold

The gold price behaves in the opposite direction to the yield level of 10-year bonds. If their yield increases, bonds, in contrast to interest-free precious metals, become more attractive, especially for cautious investors. So it will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming months. Here, too, the interest rate decisions of the central banks, above all those of the US Federal Reserve Board, will be responsible for the respective developments. money and Financial expert Ronny Wagner believes: “I don’t think central banks are capable of a soft landing. This should be positive for gold.”

Central bank policy, lending standards and inflation

There are key factors that have a strong impact on the price of gold. In addition to the policies of the central banks, these are above all the standards for bank lending and, of course, inflation. If banks increase the requirements for loans, the number of consumers applying will decrease, which will have a negative impact on consumption and the overall economy. If the inflation rate rises again or remains at a high level, consumer behavior will also weaken.

Specialist book author, precious metal trader and financial mindset expert Ronny Wagner analyzes the situation in a similar way: “Three factors that have repeatedly led to hard landings in the past can currently be observed: tightening by the central bank, tightening of bank lending standards and rising inflation. The economy will deteriorate. So gold has a really good prospect.”

Classic monetary system put to the test

The global economic development with all its problems is causing more and more consumers and experts to doubt the long-term survival of the classic monetary system. This system controls economic life using means of payment and a store of value in the form of paper money. It can be crafted in unlimited quantities.

In addition, the monetary system works with the bonds, which can be compared to a check that is issued with a promise of cover, but for which no real assets exist to cover it. This differs from gold, other precious metals or rare tangible assets that are deposited to secure a certain sum. The current form of the monetary system results in a loss of purchasing power. If it collapses, all those who own gold will be happy, or as money coach Ronny Wagner puts it: “If the world moves away from artificial markets, artificial currencies and artificial money, gold will be the first choice.